England boss Gareth Southgate said his side are "regaining our respectability on the world stage" as they aim to clinch a last-16 World Cup place.

The Three Lions will secure a spot in the top two of Group B if they beat the United States on Friday (19:00 GMT).

It would be England's fourth successive appearance in the knockout phase of a major tournament since going out in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup.

"This is a good period for English football," said Southgate on Thursday.

"At junior level, at senior level, with our women's team, there's lots of positive things going on.

"We feel we can be competitive for many years to come and that's the aim - to have a sustained challenge in the later stages of the big competitions and we've not done that for years and years.

"These players are putting the country on the map and regaining our respectability on the world stage - we need to keep doing that."

In the 2014 World Cup, England lost both of their first two matches and finished bottom of their group.

Since then they made the last 16 of Euro 2016 and then, under Southgate, reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and lost in the final of Euro 2020.

England thrashed Iran 6-2 on Monday but face a tougher task against a United States side ranked 16th in the world and who began with a 1-1 draw versus Wales.

"If we win we qualify and the first objective is to qualify from the group," added Southgate. "We have three matches to do so and if it takes all three we have to be ready for that.

"Have we ever beaten the States in a major tournament? No, so we have to try to make history. We're good at talking highly of ourselves as a nation with no evidence so we need to perform well.

"We will play a highly-motivated team and have huge respect for the opponents. We know their players and the quality and athleticism they have so we have to be at our best - I don't think we will be underestimating USA."

Defender Harry Maguire and England manager Gareth Southgate spoke at a news conference on Thursday

Southgate was joined at Thursday's news conference by defender Harry Maguire, who has received recent criticism but will gain his 50th international cap if he plays.

"I have great belief in myself, I work as hard as possible, I give my all and that gives you good preparation to perform to the best level," said Maguire.

"As a footballer nobody likes being criticised but it's part and parcel of the game. I've played with Cristiano Ronaldo for the last couple of years and he's one of the greatest players to kick a football.

"He gets criticised daily, so if it's going to happen to him, it's going to happen to every one of us. You've just got to work hard, do your best and that's all you can do."

There will be a strong Premier League contingent in the US side, with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, Fulham pair Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream as well as Leeds' Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams in the squad.

United States manager Gregg Berhalter said: "I think Gareth's done a great job. His record at major tournaments has been outstanding - fourth place in 2018, second place at the Euros.

"They got off to a great start and they're a formidable opponent. It's going to be difficult for us."

TEAM NEWS

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has not trained this week, but captain Harry Kane is fit to play after sustaining a minor ankle injury against Iran.

Maguire is also fit after feeling unwell in the second half on Sunday, while Kyle Walker could make his first appearance since groin surgery at the beginning of October.

The United States have not reported any injury concerns.

MATCH FACTS