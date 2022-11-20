England are the only European team to have reached the semi-finals in each of the last two major tournaments - the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Gareth Southgate hopes England can go on a "fantastic journey" at the World Cup to bring "real happiness" to the nation.

The Three Lions begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday.

"Our challenge is to give our supporters a tournament that is memorable," said boss Southgate.

"Our country is going through a difficult spell, in the middle of an economic recession and life has been difficult for a lot of people."

Southgate added: "We want them to have a journey with the team that brings real happiness."

England go into the game as favourites but their boss says his players need to be patient if they do not score early on.

"Our team have been pretty creative and successful in breaking those sorts of challenges," said Southgate. "We know we mustn't be frustrated if it takes us time to score, confident with teams playing against Iran, difficult to score goals.

"This team has been through lots of difficult challenges. You need to respond in the right way and that's what we'll aim to do this tournament too."

'England have a storm of talent'

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, who had two spells as Manchester United assistant boss, says England are among the contenders to win the tournament.

"What can I say about England? One of the top national teams in the world," he said. "They are serious candidates to be in the final position, why not a contender to be the world champion?

"They reached a wonderful position in the last World Cup and Euros. They have a storm of talent.

"I worked with the generation of Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and David Beckham but this national team is really different because they have a realistic approach to any single game which makes them very, very dangerous."

TEAM NEWS

James Maddison was recalled to the England squad for the World Cup after a three-year absence

England will be without midfielder James Maddison and defender Kyle Walker for Monday's game.

Maddison has yet to train in Qatar as he nurses a knee problem picked up playing for Leicester last weekend, while Walker is still working his way back to fitness after groin surgery.

Iran are hopeful Sardar Azmoun will be fit for their tournament opener. The Bayer Leverkusen forward has not played since suffering a calf injury at the start of October.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

This is not arrogance but I am expecting England will win all their group games and am hoping they build some momentum as the tournament progresses.

Having said that, the centre-back position terrifies me and I think everyone is waiting to see if Gareth Southgate will go with three or four at the back, and whether Harry Maguire starts against Iran.

Iran drew with Portugal at the last World Cup so this should not be seen as a pushover, and they are well organised with a threat up front in the shape of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

England have more quality throughout their team, but I don't think they will find it easy, especially in their first game.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Chris Sutton's predictions for the opening round of World Cup games

MATCH FACTS

England

England have qualified for the World Cup for the 16th time. It's their seventh appearance in a row, their longest streak in the competition.

England set the best goal difference in the group stage of European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, scoring 39 goals and conceding only three (+36).

Gareth Southgate has led England to the last four in each of his two tournaments as national team head coach. Only Sir Alf Ramsey can boast a similar record as England boss (World Cup winners in 1966, Euro semi-finalists in 1968).

England striker Harry Kane was the top scorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with five of his six goals coming in the group stages. No player has ever been top/joint-top scorer at two different World Cup tournaments.

Iran