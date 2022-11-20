Match ends, Qatar 0, Ecuador 2.
Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 Fifa World Cup in calamitous fashion, easily beaten by Ecuador in a humbling defeat at Al Bayt.
Felix Sanchez's men have been together in camp for the last six months to prepare for the tournament and work on tactics, but a nervous and disjointed performance led to a Group A loss.
With Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal and three-time finalists the Netherlands to come, this looked like Qatar's easiest game on paper but they totally outplayed.
A dramatic opening to the contest saw Enner Valencia's header from close range ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee, but the South Americans did break the deadlock shortly after.
Qatar's erratic goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb brought Valencia down in the box and the ex-West Ham forward stepped up to convert the spot-kick.
It got worse for the hosts as Valencia powered in another header before half-time to leave the Al Bayt Stadium silenced at the break.
Many supporters who had left the stadium at the interval did not return, leaving the ground around half empty for much of the second period.
It contributed to a flat atmosphere both off and on the pitch, with Romario Ibarra's curling shot being pushed out by Al-Sheeb.
Star men Almoez Ali and captain Hassan Al Haydos were both substituted with 20 minutes remaining, and the side were unable to muster a shot on target.
Qatar's dream turns to nightmare
After the controversies and conjecture, a football was finally kicked in the Qatar World Cup, 12 years on from being named as hosts.
A day that began with real excitement with the opening ceremony, Qatar's dream turned into a nightmare as they became the first hosts in the competition's history to lose their opening game.
The Asian champions, a tournament they won back in 2019, offered no threat in the final third and were unable to test Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez once.
South Africa have been the only hosts not to make it out of the group in 2010, but Qatar could follow as the second with two difficult games left to play.
Ecuador, meanwhile, have set themselves up in a superb position to progress, extending their excellent recent form to one defeat in 16 games and keeping a clean sheet in their last seven.
They were clearly the better side and had the ball in the back of the net after 160 seconds, but Valencia's close range header was ruled for offside by VAR.
There was confusion as to why the goal did not stand, but Felix Torres' initial challenge with the goalkeeper fell to Michael Estrada in an offside position.
Ecuador were all over Qatar, whose goalkeeper Al Sheeb was particularly shaky and he brought down Valencia, who coolly rolled in the penalty.
Qatar barely had a sniff and their first shot came in anger when defender Abdelkarim Hassan strode forward but his effort from range was blazed wildly over.
Star man Ali, who scored nine goals in the Asian Cup triumph, struggled to get into the game and headed wide, while Pedro Miguel headed did the same in the second half.
With much of the crowd already leaving to go home, Akram Afif and substitute Mohammed Muntari both smashed over to bring to an end a disappointing opening evening for Qatar.
Player of the match
E ValenciaE Valencia
Qatar
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameMuntariAverage rating
2.76
- Squad number1Player nameSaad Al SheebAverage rating
2.61
- Squad number4Player nameMohammed WaadAverage rating
2.57
- Squad number2Player namePedro MiguelAverage rating
2.41
- Squad number11Player nameAkram AfifAverage rating
2.38
- Squad number14Player nameHomam AhmedAverage rating
2.29
- Squad number10Player nameHassan Al HaydosAverage rating
2.28
- Squad number19Player nameAlmoez AliAverage rating
2.28
- Squad number16Player nameKhoukhiAverage rating
2.23
- Squad number15Player nameBassam Al RawiAverage rating
2.22
- Squad number6Player nameAbdulaziz HatemAverage rating
2.20
- Squad number3Player nameAbdelkarim HassanAverage rating
2.20
- Squad number12Player nameBoudiafAverage rating
2.16
Ecuador
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameE ValenciaAverage rating
8.60
- Squad number7Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number23Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number11Player nameEstradaAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number19Player namePlataAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number20Player nameMéndezAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number3Player nameHincapiéAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number17Player namePreciadoAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number2Player nameTorresAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number10Player nameIbarraAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number16Player nameSarmientoAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number1Player nameGalíndezAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number5Player nameCifuentesAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number21Player nameFrancoAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number26Player nameRodríguezAverage rating
7.06
Line-ups
Qatar
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Al SheebBooked at 15mins
- 2Carvalho Deus Correia
- 15Al Rawi
- 16Khoukhi
- 3Al Haj Fadlalla
- 14Ahmed
- 10Al HaydosSubstituted forJadoua Al Bayatiat 71'minutes
- 12BoudiafBooked at 36mins
- 6Mohammed Abdullah
- 19AbdullaBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMuntariat 72'minutes
- 11AfifBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 4Jadoua Al Bayati
- 5Odeh
- 7Abdelmotaal
- 8Thaimn Qambar
- 9Muntari
- 13Djebril Mohamed
- 17Mohammad
- 18Mazeed
- 20Al Hajri
- 21Ali
- 22Barsham
- 23Al Haj Madibo
- 24Al Hadhrami
- 25Abdulsallam
- 26Meshaal
Ecuador
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Galíndez
- 17Preciado
- 2Torres
- 3Hincapié
- 7Estupiñán
- 19Plata
- 20MéndezBooked at 56mins
- 23CaicedoBooked at 29minsSubstituted forFrancoat 90'minutes
- 10IbarraSubstituted forSarmientoat 68'minutes
- 13E ValenciaSubstituted forCifuentesat 77'minutes
- 11EstradaSubstituted forRodríguezat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Arboleda
- 5Cifuentes
- 6Pacho
- 8Gruezo
- 9Preciado
- 12Ramírez
- 14Arreaga
- 15Mena
- 16Sarmiento
- 18Palacios
- 21Franco
- 22Domínguez
- 24Reasco
- 25Porozo
- 26Rodríguez
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Qatar 0, Ecuador 2.
Post update
Corner, Qatar. Conceded by Félix Torres.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Rodríguez (Ecuador) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Bassam Al Rawi.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Rodríguez (Ecuador).
Post update
Boualem Khoukhi (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Alan Franco replaces Moisés Caicedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Kevin Rodríguez replaces Michael Estrada.
Post update
Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Mohammed Waad.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohammed Muntari (Qatar) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bassam Al Rawi with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by José Cifuentes (Ecuador).
Post update
Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Ecuador).
Post update
Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jhegson Méndez (Ecuador) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Waad (Qatar).
Post update
Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador).
Post update
Saad Al Sheeb (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Ecuador. Piero Hincapié tries a through ball, but Jeremy Sarmiento is caught offside.
