Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 Fifa World Cup in calamitous fashion, easily beaten by Ecuador in a humbling defeat at Al Bayt.

Felix Sanchez's men have been together in camp for the last six months to prepare for the tournament and work on tactics, but a nervous and disjointed performance led to a Group A loss.

With Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal and three-time finalists the Netherlands to come, this looked like Qatar's easiest game on paper but they totally outplayed.

A dramatic opening to the contest saw Enner Valencia's header from close range ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee, but the South Americans did break the deadlock shortly after.

Qatar's erratic goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb brought Valencia down in the box and the ex-West Ham forward stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

It got worse for the hosts as Valencia powered in another header before half-time to leave the Al Bayt Stadium silenced at the break.

Many supporters who had left the stadium at the interval did not return, leaving the ground around half empty for much of the second period.

It contributed to a flat atmosphere both off and on the pitch, with Romario Ibarra's curling shot being pushed out by Al-Sheeb.

Star men Almoez Ali and captain Hassan Al Haydos were both substituted with 20 minutes remaining, and the side were unable to muster a shot on target.

Valencia (centre-right) spent three years at West Ham between 2014-2017 - including a loan spell at Everton - before moving to Mexican side Tigres UANL

Qatar's dream turns to nightmare

After the controversies and conjecture, a football was finally kicked in the Qatar World Cup, 12 years on from being named as hosts.

A day that began with real excitement with the opening ceremony, Qatar's dream turned into a nightmare as they became the first hosts in the competition's history to lose their opening game.

The Asian champions, a tournament they won back in 2019, offered no threat in the final third and were unable to test Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez once.

South Africa have been the only hosts not to make it out of the group in 2010, but Qatar could follow as the second with two difficult games left to play.

Ecuador, meanwhile, have set themselves up in a superb position to progress, extending their excellent recent form to one defeat in 16 games and keeping a clean sheet in their last seven.

They were clearly the better side and had the ball in the back of the net after 160 seconds, but Valencia's close range header was ruled for offside by VAR.

There was confusion as to why the goal did not stand, but Felix Torres' initial challenge with the goalkeeper fell to Michael Estrada in an offside position.

Ecuador were all over Qatar, whose goalkeeper Al Sheeb was particularly shaky and he brought down Valencia, who coolly rolled in the penalty.

Qatar barely had a sniff and their first shot came in anger when defender Abdelkarim Hassan strode forward but his effort from range was blazed wildly over.

Star man Ali, who scored nine goals in the Asian Cup triumph, struggled to get into the game and headed wide, while Pedro Miguel headed did the same in the second half.

With much of the crowd already leaving to go home, Akram Afif and substitute Mohammed Muntari both smashed over to bring to an end a disappointing opening evening for Qatar.

Ecuador Ecuador Ecuador Qatar Avg Squad number 9 Player name Muntari Average rating 2.76 Squad number 1 Player name Saad Al Sheeb Average rating 2.61 Squad number 4 Player name Mohammed Waad Average rating 2.57 Squad number 2 Player name Pedro Miguel Average rating 2.41 Squad number 11 Player name Akram Afif Average rating 2.38 Squad number 14 Player name Homam Ahmed Average rating 2.29 Squad number 10 Player name Hassan Al Haydos Average rating 2.28 Squad number 19 Player name Almoez Ali Average rating 2.28 Squad number 16 Player name Khoukhi Average rating 2.23 Squad number 15 Player name Bassam Al Rawi Average rating 2.22 Squad number 6 Player name Abdulaziz Hatem Average rating 2.20 Squad number 3 Player name Abdelkarim Hassan Average rating 2.20 Squad number 12 Player name Boudiaf Average rating 2.16 Ecuador Avg Squad number 13 Player name E Valencia Average rating 8.60 Squad number 7 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 8.09 Squad number 23 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.97 Squad number 11 Player name Estrada Average rating 7.90 Squad number 19 Player name Plata Average rating 7.86 Squad number 20 Player name Méndez Average rating 7.74 Squad number 3 Player name Hincapié Average rating 7.73 Squad number 17 Player name Preciado Average rating 7.73 Squad number 2 Player name Torres Average rating 7.72 Squad number 10 Player name Ibarra Average rating 7.72 Squad number 16 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 7.50 Squad number 1 Player name Galíndez Average rating 7.29 Squad number 5 Player name Cifuentes Average rating 7.20 Squad number 21 Player name Franco Average rating 7.14 Squad number 26 Player name Rodríguez Average rating 7.06

Live Text Line-ups Qatar Formation 5-3-2 1 Al Sheeb 2 Carvalho Deus Correia 15 Al Rawi 16 Khoukhi 3 Al Haj Fadlalla 14 Ahmed 10 Al Haydos 12 Boudiaf 6 Mohammed Abdullah 19 Abdulla 11 Afif 1 Al Sheeb Booked at 15mins

2 Carvalho Deus Correia

15 Al Rawi

16 Khoukhi

3 Al Haj Fadlalla

14 Ahmed

10 Al Haydos Substituted for Jadoua Al Bayati at 71' minutes

12 Boudiaf Booked at 36mins

6 Mohammed Abdullah

19 Abdulla Booked at 22mins Substituted for Muntari at 72' minutes

11 Afif Booked at 78mins Substitutes 4 Jadoua Al Bayati

5 Odeh

7 Abdelmotaal

8 Thaimn Qambar

9 Muntari

13 Djebril Mohamed

17 Mohammad

18 Mazeed

20 Al Hajri

21 Ali

22 Barsham

23 Al Haj Madibo

24 Al Hadhrami

25 Abdulsallam

26 Meshaal Ecuador Formation 4-4-2 1 Galíndez 17 Preciado 2 Torres 3 Hincapié 7 Estupiñán 19 Plata 20 Méndez 23 Caicedo 10 Ibarra 13 E Valencia 11 Estrada 1 Galíndez

17 Preciado

2 Torres

3 Hincapié

7 Estupiñán

19 Plata

20 Méndez Booked at 56mins

23 Caicedo Booked at 29mins Substituted for Franco at 90' minutes

10 Ibarra Substituted for Sarmiento at 68' minutes

13 E Valencia Substituted for Cifuentes at 77' minutes

11 Estrada Substituted for Rodríguez at 90' minutes Substitutes 4 Arboleda

5 Cifuentes

6 Pacho

8 Gruezo

9 Preciado

12 Ramírez

14 Arreaga

15 Mena

16 Sarmiento

18 Palacios

21 Franco

22 Domínguez

24 Reasco

25 Porozo

