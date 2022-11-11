Williams has scored six goals in league games this season, making him Swindon Town's top scorer

Wales and Swindon midfielder Jonny Williams said he's enjoying the "best month of his career" in a long time as he reflects on his call-up to the World Cup for Wales.

Williams was named in Robert Page's 26-man squad for Wales' first appearance in the tournament in 64 years.

He has played in all but one of Swindon's league matches this season.

The 29-year-old is the Robins' top scorer with six goals, two coming in their recent win over Mansfield Town.

"It's probably been the best month of my career in a long time; nominated for player of the month and different awards, scoring goals and winning games," Williams told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"I always say to myself, I'm just going to have full focus on Swindon, be myself, keep enjoying every day as it comes.

"Try to remain focused on the job - which was the next game for Swindon - and playing well, scoring goals and making sure that we're at the right end of the table. That was going to give me the best chance to be in the squad.

"It worked out in the end and it's nice to finally be able to say I'll be in the squad and I'm looking forward to going to the World Cup."

'Robust enough to play'

Williams signed for the League Two side in August 2021, making the step down from the Championship after being released by Cardiff City.

He began his career with Crystal Palace but has endured repeated spells out with injury.

However, at Swindon, Williams has played 63 matches and he praised the backroom staff for helping him get back to a consistent level.

He said his training regime now is the "hardest" he has ever had.

"Over the last year and a half, I've played probably the most games I've ever played in my career," Williams said.

"The physios and the sport science and strength and conditioning squads have been phenomenal really, what they've done, given me a new strength programme to make sure I'm robust enough to play in all these games. They've really helped."

Williams scored only his second goal for Wales this June in the Nations League against Poland

Williams made his Wales debut in 2013 and has since been capped 33 times. He was part of the Euro 2020 team last summer, although was an unused substitute during the tournament.

After spending almost two years out of the squad between 2017 and 2019, he thought his Wales career might be over.

"There was a period around 2017 or so when I dropped down levels, when Ryan Giggs first took over, I didn't make the squad for a couple of years and it was tough.

"I thought 17 [caps], great - if I don't get another one, it's a shame but I thought that might be my last one," Williams said.

"Now every Wales squad I've been in since the period I took out I've tried to enjoy being in and performed to the best ability on the pitch because you never know what's around the corner in football."

Williams went home to Tunbridge Wells to watch the World Cup team being announced alongside his family.

"It's quite emotional," he said. "You think about the journey I've been on, ever since I played for Wales Under-15s when I was 14, 15. Fifteen years later to get named in a World Cup squad... speechless, unbelievable achievement."