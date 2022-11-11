Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City are due to hold a training camp in Abu Dhabi in December

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his contract situation is "perfect" and "under control".

Guardiola's deal expires next summer and the 51-year-old has repeatedly dismissed media questions about whether it is going to be extended.

"The decision will be made together with the club the moment it has to be made," said Guardiola.

"I said many times, I had the feeling that both the club and myself are happy to be together."

Guardiola is due to return to Spain for a short break when the Premier League season stops after this weekend's fixtures for the World Cup, but it does appear to be the perfect time to get his short-term future settled.

After a brief return to training at the start of next month, Guardiola is due to take the players who are not on World Cup duty in Qatar to Abu Dhabi for a short training camp.

That will offer the chance to speak directly with City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak and owner Sheikh Mansour.

Guardiola is in his seventh season at City, during which time he has won four Premier League titles and five domestic cups.

The Champions League remains the major piece of silverware to elude him, although his relationships with chief executive Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain and the comfort he feels at City having built a team into a modern-day superpower appear to be more of a factor than silverware.

"Having fun," was Guardiola's simple answer when asked where his motivation now comes from.

"There are stressful moments," he said. "It's not all the time you win, all the time you are happy and all the time it works like you're thinking it will.

"It's not about achievements after six or seven years. It is about knowing you are comfortable being here."