Bristol City full-back George Tanner (number 19) was sent off for a poor tackle on Sheffield United midfielder James McAtee (number 28)

Bristol City and Sheffield United have been fined by the Football Association following a melee near the end of this month's match between the sides.

The incident occurred in the 96th minute of the game, which the Blades won 1-0, on 1 November after George Tanner was sent off for the hosts.

Both clubs admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The Robins have been fined £9,000 and the Blades received a £12,000 penalty.

It is the second time Sheffield United have been fined by the FA this month.

They were also fined £12,500 for the fracas that followed their 3-3 draw with Blackpool at Bramall Lane.