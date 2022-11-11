Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Rangers Venue: St Mirren Park, Paisley Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:30

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his Rangers players need the upcoming break from domestic football.

The Ibrox side, who are seven points off Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, will play their 27th game of the season at St Mirren on Saturday.

Croatia's Borna Barisic is the only Rangers player going to the World Cup.

"For everyone involved now - players, managers - I don't think it's ideal the number of games we play in a short period," said Van Bronckhorst.

"You see teams who are used to playing at a high level struggling with injuries. And those are players who are used to playing games at the highest level.

"For us we had to play above our level at the Champions League so that is already tough both mentally and physically and we had to do it in a shorter term. That makes it even harder."

Van Bronckhorst will again be without Connor Goldson, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, Fashion Sakala, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz in Paisley, and top scorer Antonio Colak has also been added to the absentee list.

"It will affect someone if you organise a tournament in November and that's the players and us managers," said the Dutchman.

"It's the first time we have had it and you have also come from the season before. You don't have any time to give players extra time off.

"We had to start the season already qualifying for Europe. The biggest lesson is not to organise another tournament again in November. For me that is the smartest thing to do.

"We need a break. My players need a break. Just look at my squad. We have a number not available. It's normal we are waiting for the break and time to refresh."