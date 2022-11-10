Danny Hylton scored 54 league goals during his six years at Luton Town

Northampton Town forward Danny Hylton would be content not to score all season if it ended with the club winning promotion from League Two.

The 33-year-old joined the Cobblers in the summer after helping Luton reach the Championship play-offs last term.

But despite Northampton's impressive start to the league campaign, he has yet to find the net for the club.

"I've always had the same attitude as a player, I never put too much pressure on myself to score," he said.

"If I'm contributing and I'm helping the team and being effective, then it doesn't matter to me if I score.

"My main focus is I want to win and be successful. I'm not too caught up on individual accolades."

Despite last weekend's FA Cup defeat by National League side Chesterfield, a match Hylton was not involved in, Northampton are third in League Two and on course to at least match last season's run to the play-offs.

They are unbeaten in four matches in the league - albeit winning only one of them - but their next two are away to Gillingham and Bradford City.

Hylton, who has made 13 appearances so far, told BBC Radio Northampton's Cobblers Show: "Of course, it would be nice to nip in with a few goals here and there, and I'm sure I will.

"A 20-year-old me would be absolutely devastated right now. I'd be panicking and putting so much pressure on myself.

"I've had periods in my career when I've felt like that. When I was at Aldershot, I went on a goal drought and hadn't scored for months.

"It wasn't until I came to Luton where my role changed slightly, that I started to learn who I was and how to get the best out of myself and never put pressure on myself to score.

"If in six months' time, I haven't scored but we're still third and have been promoted, I'll take that all day."