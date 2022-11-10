Torquay United manager Gary Johnson hopes the club's FA Cup run will help fund improvements to his squad.

The Gulls could earn over £200,000 from making the first round after earning a replay at League One side Derby County after drawing 2-2 in a televised game.

Tuesday's game at Pride Park will also be live on BBC Three and should Torquay progress they would earn £41,000 more.

"Wherever you play a big game and it brings in a little bit of extra cash, then it's a positive," Johnson said.

"It means that myself and the board of directors will discuss anything that might come up and then see whether we've got the money to see it through.

"We're all very aware of what we need, but that need has got to be available and it's got to be within our structure of finance."

Torquay have moved off the bottom of the National League after a win and a draw in their past two games, with the 2-2 draw with Derby in between.

The Gulls face Chesterfield on Saturday ahead of their trip to Derby, but Johnson says his side must be focused on their league game rather than the FA Cup.

"They maybe thinking about Derby now, but when that whistle goes for the kick-off against Chesterfield, they won't be thinking about Derby," said Johnson.

"I will definitely see if they're saving themselves for Derby and they'll come and sit behind me pretty quickly. They know that as I've done it on lots of occasions as far as somebody not concentrating early on, we don't keep them out there."