Real Madrid's Toni Kroos will not be playing at the World Cup as the German midfielder retired from international football in 2021

European champions Real Madrid beat Cadiz to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points heading into the break for the World Cup.

Eder Militao put Real ahead when he headed in from Toni Kroos' free-kick, with the goal given after a video assistant referee check for offside.

Kroos doubled the hosts' lead in the 70th minute with a spectacular volley from outside the penalty area.

Lucaz Perez pulled one back for Cadiz late on but Real took the points.

After 14 matches of the La Liga season Barcelona have 37 points with Real on 35, while third-placed Real Sociedad are nine behind Real on 26 points.

The defeat leaves Cadiz 19th in the table and in the relegation zone.

There are no more La Liga matches until after the World Cup in Qatar, with the Spanish league season resuming on 31 December.

