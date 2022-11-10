Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2CádizCádiz1

Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz: Champions close gap on leaders Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Toni Kroos scores
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos will not be playing at the World Cup as the German midfielder retired from international football in 2021

European champions Real Madrid beat Cadiz to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points heading into the break for the World Cup.

Eder Militao put Real ahead when he headed in from Toni Kroos' free-kick, with the goal given after a video assistant referee check for offside.

Kroos doubled the hosts' lead in the 70th minute with a spectacular volley from outside the penalty area.

Lucaz Perez pulled one back for Cadiz late on but Real took the points.

After 14 matches of the La Liga season Barcelona have 37 points with Real on 35, while third-placed Real Sociedad are nine behind Real on 26 points.

The defeat leaves Cadiz 19th in the table and in the relegation zone.

There are no more La Liga matches until after the World Cup in Qatar, with the Spanish league season resuming on 31 December.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 88'minutes
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 19mins
  • 4AlabaBooked at 37mins
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 85'minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forCeballosat 82'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 19Ceballos
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ledesma
  • 20Carcelén
  • 3Jiménez JarqueBooked at 28mins
  • 16Torres RuizSubstituted forMartín-Bejarano Serranoat 73'minutes
  • 22Espino
  • 11AlejoBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBongondaat 56'minutes
  • 24San Emeterio Díaz
  • 4AlcarazSubstituted forOcampoat 56'minutes
  • 7SobrinoBooked at 44minsSubstituted forNegredoat 78'minutes
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 9LozanoSubstituted forPérezat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
  • 10Bongonda
  • 12Alarcón
  • 13Gil
  • 14Ocampo
  • 15Pérez
  • 17Mabil
  • 18Negredo
  • 19Giménez
  • 21Arzamendia
  • 36Blanco
  • 37Spatz
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
53,190

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Cadiz 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Cadiz 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos tries a through ball, but Eduardo Camavinga is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Jeremías Ledesma (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by José Mari (Cadiz).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfonso Espino.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Lucas Vázquez.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cadiz).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Luka Modric.

  19. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Iza (Cadiz).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th November 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1412113352837
2Real Madrid14112133141935
3Real Sociedad148241917226
4Ath Bilbao1473424141024
5Atl Madrid147342114724
6Real Betis147341712524
7Osasuna147251614223
8Rayo Vallecano146442016422
9Villarreal146351510521
10Valencia145452215719
11Mallorca145451313019
12Real Valladolid145271321-817
13Girona144462022-216
14Almería145181622-616
15Getafe143561220-814
16Espanyol142661622-612
17Celta Vigo143381426-1212
18Sevilla142571322-911
19Cádiz14257926-1711
20Elche1404101031-214
View full Spanish La Liga table

