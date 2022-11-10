Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Rubin Colwill made his senior Cardiff City debut as a substitute against Coventry City in February 2021

Cardiff City forward Rubin Colwill says he feared he would miss out on World Cup selection having been blighted by a series of injuries this season.

Colwill has been named in Robert Page's 26-man squad for the finals in Qatar, which Wales kick-off against the USA on 21 November.

The 20-year-old is included having played less than 15 minutes for his club since September.

"It was definitely a big worry," Colwill said.

"Obviously I was getting a bit nervy, I haven't played much as injuries have kept me out.

"Even going back to the start of the season when I picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season I was like 'this isn't great.'

"I wanted to hit the ground running with Cardiff this season, I think it's a big year for me and for the club in general.

"Picking up the injury it was in the back of my mind that the World Cup was coming up.

"As time went on I slowly got back into it and then picked up another injury and got back into it again.

"It's been up and down and the closer it got the more worried I got.

"But the medical staff have been incredible and worked so hard for me and I feel really grateful for how much effort they've put in."

Colwill made his long awaited return for Cardiff on Tuesday, the day before Page's squad announcement, when he came off the bench for the final 14 minutes of their Championship defeat to Hull City.

He found out he was included shortly before the official announcement, but did not initially share the news with his family.

"I didn't tell them straight away and I was going to leave them to watch it on TV but then my mother was a bit too stressed and I had to tell her," Colwill added.

"To be named in the squad is a great honour and I can't put it into words to be honest.

"I feel incredibly lucky to be part of such a great team. I can't wait to go now."

Colwill was the surprise name in Wales' Euro 2020 squad having only made his senior Cardiff debut in February 2021, but did not feature in Wales' four games.

"Obviously I was buzzing to go last time and I couldn't really believe it," he said.

"It was still unbelievably special and really grateful that I got the chance to go but I was obviously a little bit gutted that I didn't get to go on or be part of the playing squad.

"I'm really hopeful that I can get in the playing squad and maybe get on the pitch."

Colwill will aim to get more minutes under his belt for Cardiff at home to Sheffield United on Saturday, the club's final game before the World Cup.

"I'm raring to go - I've sort of been caged up and been let loose.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch an get some minutes.

"We've had a few ups and downs this season but if it's our day we can definitely take the points."