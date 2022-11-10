Carabao Cup draw: Manchester City to host holders Liverpool
Eight-time winners Manchester City will host holders Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Gillingham, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, face Wolves at Molineux in what will be Julen Lopetegui's first match in charge of the Premier League side.
Manchester United host Vincent Kompany's Burnley after beating Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round.
The matches will be played in the week commencing 19 December.
Full draw:
Wolves v Gillingham
Southampton v Lincoln City
Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Manchester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burnley
MK Dons v Leicester
Charlton v Brighton
Odd to think after the weekend, these are the next matches they will play.
Two days after a world cup final.
Will Pep meddle with his tactics? That is the question.
Looking forward to the next round.