Carabao Cup draw: Manchester City to host holders Liverpool

Liverpool celebrate Carabao Cup victory
Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in last year's Carabao Cup final

Eight-time winners Manchester City will host holders Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Gillingham, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, face Wolves at Molineux in what will be Julen Lopetegui's first match in charge of the Premier League side.

Manchester United host Vincent Kompany's Burnley after beating Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round.

The matches will be played in the week commencing 19 December.

Full draw:

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester

Charlton v Brighton

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by RedSince1962, today at 22:59

    Eight times winners (City) will host Nine times winners (Liverpool).

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 22:59

    After so many upsets there could be 8 PL teams left in at the QF.

    Odd to think after the weekend, these are the next matches they will play.

    Two days after a world cup final.

  • Comment posted by Max Mayfield, today at 22:58

    Yet again City get the easy draw

  • Comment posted by Dave B, today at 22:58

  • Comment posted by KLarson5, today at 22:57

    I'm sure its no coincidence that big teams have been drawn against each other constantly in the competition since Carabao became the sponsors...

    • Reply posted by Yorkshirepud, today at 23:00

      Yorkshirepud replied:
      There are minnows Vs biggies... poor Man U having to play Burnley at home 🤣

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:57

    Should be a quality game as neither likes to lose to the other.
    Will Pep meddle with his tactics? That is the question.

  • Comment posted by Monkey Planet, today at 22:56

    Btw - Liverpool have won the League Cup nine times 😃👍

    • Reply posted by Lorimer, today at 22:58

      Lorimer replied:
      You'll be able to say the same thing this time next year as well 😉

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 22:55

    Some good ties in that draw.

    Looking forward to the next round.

  • Comment posted by RedFootballer, today at 22:55

    Two ex Man U player doing the draw. Man City vs Liverpool… how fixed that? A less than 5% chance of it happening, but it did!

    • Reply posted by Lorimer, today at 22:57

      Lorimer replied:
      🙄

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 22:55

    It had to be Man City v Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Mr Red, today at 22:55

    Well, the winner of the City-Liverpool tie will be favourites. Anything that stops Simon united Stone chatting is fine by me

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 22:55

  • Comment posted by Gladioli, today at 22:54

  • Comment posted by paris, today at 22:53

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:53

    Klopp will play a reserve team to make a statememt. Of what nobody has any idea

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:59

      Pandemania replied:
      About time City had some decent drawd chelsea and Liverpool guaranteed City will play a strong XI

