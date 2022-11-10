Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in last year's Carabao Cup final

Eight-time winners Manchester City will host holders Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Gillingham, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, face Wolves at Molineux in what will be Julen Lopetegui's first match in charge of the Premier League side.

Manchester United host Vincent Kompany's Burnley after beating Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round.

The matches will be played in the week commencing 19 December.

Full draw:

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester

Charlton v Brighton