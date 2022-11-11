Mick Harford was Luton boss in 2008-09 and also led them to the League One title in 2019

Luton Town are pressing on with their search for a successor to Nathan Jones in the hope of appointing a new manager by the end of next week.

Jones ended his second spell in charge at Kenilworth Road on Thursday, when he became the new Southampton manager.

Ex-Hatters boss Mick Harford has been put in interim charge for Saturday's Championship game against Rotherham.

Chief executive Gary Sweet confirmed they are willing to pay compensation to another club for the right candidate.

"We've got a good, healthy compensation package coming in [for Nathan Jones] which more than compensates for any package that we might need to pay out, if it's a manager at another club," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"If we have to pay someone x amount, then he's got to be x amount better than somebody who isn't attached to a club."

Luton's preference is for a younger candidate, with former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson - a former Luton player - and ex-Watford head coach Rob Edwards among those being linked with the post.

"One category we're probably not looking at is those managers who've got a lot of experience, have a certain way of doing things and have maybe been around the block a little bit. That's not our profile," said Sweet.

"We've been tracking managers for two, three years. We implement a very similar model to the way we identify players, with regards to the way they play, some of their character traits, their media presentation.

"We've got strong due diligence profiles on a lot of people. That's not to suggest that we were expecting this to happen necessarily. But it happens, so why would you not be prepared?"

'We're so proud of Jones'

The game against Rotherham is the last before the month-long break for the World Cup and Luton go into it ninth in the table, but only two points behind QPR in sixth and three adrift of fourth-placed Norwich.

"We've said to the players it's not just a case of getting through the weekend, it's a case of getting three points and getting us moving up the table," said Harford, who returned full-time to the club in January following treatment for prostate cancer.

"We are so proud of him [Jones] and it shows we're a really good vehicle for managers and coaches to work here and establish themselves and grow their reputation. Without the vehicle of Luton Town, he wouldn't be at the level he's at now."

Jones has taken assistant manager Chris Cohen and coach Alan Sheehan with him to Southampton.

"He deserves his opportunity and we send him away with all our best wishes, and to Chris and Shees, and we hope they are successful," Harford added.

In a statement on Luton's website external-link , the departing Jones said he had rejected a number of approaches from other clubs, but that the opportunity offered by Southampton was too good to turn down.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the club from the board to the staff, to the players and the fans, because without all of you, and without the support and faith shown in me two and a half years ago, I would never be in this position," he added.