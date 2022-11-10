Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Justin won his first cap for England in June

Leicester City defender James Justin is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon.

The 24-year-old scored against Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but was later taken off on a stretcher during the game with the injury.

"He will have his operation [on Thursday] and it will probably put him out for the rest of the season," said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

"We will see how he recovers and go from there."

Justin suffered a serious knee injury in February 2021 and was out for 11 months before returning to action.

He won his first cap for England in June this year during a 1-0 defeat by Hungary.

"We wish him a speedy recovery, he is an important player and hopefully he can get back bigger and stronger," added Rodgers.

"It is a huge disappointment for us all, [him] having been out before and coming back and getting back to his level."