England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was rewarded for his fine form in the Premier League with a first call-up in three years.

Arsenal defender Ben White, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson were also included.

But who would you name in the starting line-up to face Iran on 21 November?

