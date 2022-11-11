Scottish Gossip: Celtic. Rangers, VAR, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts, Barton
The VAR offside line drawn for Jota's disallowed Celtic goal at Fir Park looked like it was "drawn by a child", says former Scotland striker Kris Boyd, who thinks the new technology is a hindrance for officials. (Scottish Sun)
Ange Postecoglou has managed to perform "a terrific juggling act" rotating his Celtic squad through a hectic period of the season, says former Parkhead striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)
Rangers winger Scott Wright says "honest conversations" in the dressing room enable the squad to block out the noise around the club. (Herald)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has thanked former Ibrox mentor Dick Advocaat for his backing, saying he still talks with his old boss. (Daily Record)
Hibs striker Elias Melkersen opens up on his concussion horror that left the Norwegian with no memory of the previous week. (Daily Record)
Leading scorer Bojan Miovski will remain on penalty duties for Aberdeen despite his recent spot-kick miss, manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed. (Press & Journal)
The selection of Hearts' three Australian players for the World Cup reflects well on the club and on Scottish football, according to the right-back Michael Smith. (Scotsman)
"I'm still watching the same players make the same mistakes," says former Rangers player Joey Barton as he has a blast against his old club - including a thinly-veiled swipe at captain James Tavernier. (Scottish Sun)