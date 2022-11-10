Last updated on .From the section Wales

Ben Cabango was part of Wales' squad at Euro 2020, though he did not feature

Ben Cabango has described being named in Wales' 26-man squad for the World Cup is a "wicked feeling".

The Swansea City centre-back has been in an out of the Wales set-up since making his debut two years ago.

The last of Cabango's five caps came in the Nations League meeting with Poland in September.

Despite the 1-0 defeat and subsequent relegation, it was the match where Cabango felt his performance reflected "how hard hard I had been working".

"I feel from the back end of last season I have been playing well consistently, I feel I have improved a lot," he said.

"Playing in the Poland game was important too, I felt I did well in that game."

Now Cabango must perform on the biggest stage of all, as Wales prepare to open their World Cup campaign against USA on 21 November.

'I've stayed loyal to the lads who have earned the right to be there' - Wale boss Rob Page

"I was thinking to myself last night about what an achievement it is," Cabango added.

"It has been 64 years and when you think about some of the players who have not had the opportunity, it just makes me want to make the most of it.

"It's just a wicked feeling - these are the things you dream of.

"Now that I have been selected for Qatar it is an amazing feeling, it suddenly feels very real when you see your name on that screen.

"I have had so many messages from people wishing me the best and it means a lot.

"Russell Martin [Swansea's head coach] congratulated me, and he is someone I need to thank too, because he has helped me so much through this period."