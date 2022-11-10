Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Hudson spent five years as a Cardiff City player

Mark Hudson has accepted the Cardiff City manager's job.

Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan offered interim boss Hudson the role earlier this week and promised him support in the January transfer window.

Final details are expected to be confirmed ahead of Cardiff's Championship home game with Sheffield United on Saturday.

"I have been offered it until the end of the season which from my point of view is great," Hudson said.

"For the staff, the players and for everyone involved it is some clarity which is what we needed. It's in the process of being drawn up.

"Hopefully with the quick turnaround we will probably look for it all to be done by Saturday."

Former club captain Hudson, 40, took the reins following the departure of Steve Morison in September.

Cardiff have since won four, drawn one and lost five of their 10 Championship games, with Tan seeing enough to show faith in Hudson.

"I spoke to the players this morning about it," Hudson added.

"I think for the staff as well to know where we stand - we can get our heads down and look forward, which is something which is important to all us."

On his visit to Cardiff for Tuesday's 3-2 home defeat by Hull City, Tan promised backing for Hudson in the next transfer window.

Hudson did: "We have spoken about January, we want to talk about the right personnel for the football club if it's possible.

"We have started planning all that and the closer we get to it, we will see where we are at.

"We have a plan for each player and as a squad and as Vincent said, we have a plan for January as well."

Cardiff will be boosted by the return of Cedric Kipre and midfielder Ryan Wintle from suspension when they face the high-flying Blades.

But Jayden Philogene is ruled out with a "sports hernia" and will see a specialist as soon as possible.

Rubin Colwill is set for more minutes having returned from injury against Hull before being given a World Cup call by Wales boss Rob Page.

Colwill and club-mate Mark Harris were included in Page's 26-man squad, who will leave for Qatar next week.

Hudson was delighted for both, saying: "What an achievement. As soon as the announcement was made I was on the phone to message them both. It's huge for the football club and huge for Wales to have them in the squad.

"We were glad to see Rubin back the other night. He got his call and Mark deserves his as well.

"To able to have World Cup next to your name is brilliant. Now they have to perform on the biggest stage."