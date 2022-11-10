Close menu

World Cup 2022: England squad features Maddison, Rashford and Wilson

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments1062

England squad announced

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been included in England's 26-man squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Manager Gareth Southgate has also picked Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker and Arsenal defender Ben White.

But AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen miss out.

England face Iran in their World Cup opener on 21 November (13:00 GMT).

They are joined in Group B by Wales and the United States.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, despite only recently returning from two months out with a shoulder problem, is in, as is centre-back Harry Maguire, who has struggled to get a game for Manchester United this season.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Maddison form rewarded

James Maddison
Maddison has helped Leicester move off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone

Maddison's inclusion is reward for his superb form for Leicester this season.

He has been instrumental in the Foxes' resurgence following their poor start to the season and has six goals and four assists in 12 Premier League games.

His only cap for England came almost three years ago to the day - in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro when he played 35 minutes.

"He is playing really well," said Southgate.

"He is a good player. We have always said he is a good player. He has earned the right. We think he can give something slightly different to the other attacking players we have.

"He is playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country and he is a bit different to the others."

We think we have everything covered - Southgate

Walker has proved his fitness to Southgate after undergoing groin surgery and not playing in more than a month.

The England boss has also put his faith in Phillips, despite the midfielder having had injury struggles this season. Phillips, who has had surgery on his shoulder, returned to action as a second-half substitute in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Rashford has not played for England since the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy, but the Manchester United forward has scored seven goals in all competitions this season.

Newcastle striker Wilson, who has scored six goals in 10 games this season, joins Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane as the Three Lions' main striker options for the World Cup.

But, like Brentford's Toney and West Ham's Bowen, Roma striker Tammy Abraham has been overlooked.

"We have wanted to make sure we have the balance of the squad right," added Southgate.

"In this day and age squad is more important than ever with five substitutes. You want different options for different moments of matches and different stages of the tournament as well.

"We have had to cover a couple of players who are not fully match fit as well so having 26 players means you can take a couple of risks.

"We think the balance is there. We think we have everything covered."

Comments

Join the conversation

1080 comments

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 14:04

    MaGuire and Phillips don't play for their club, they should not play for their country.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 14:07

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      The inclusion of Phillips is a joke. He's average at best and hasn't really played this season.

  • Comment posted by slapheadblue, today at 14:02

    Maguire AND Dier!!

    Oh God

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:04

    Let's face it, whatever squad he picked, there'd have been people whinging about it.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:08

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      There always is, even for friendlies. "I can't believe he picked [insert player I dislike] instead of [insert player I like]!!!"

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 14:03

    How have Maguire and Sterling made the squad?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:07

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Because they have lots of international experience, and know Southgate's system well.

      It's been proven time and time again that experience counts more at a World Cup than recent form.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:04

    Maguire.......Nooooooooooo!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:10

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      England are screwed.

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 14:05

    Harry Maguire in ahead of Millie Bright? Really, Gareth?

    • Reply posted by Dadstheman, today at 14:12

      Dadstheman replied:
      Harry Maguire ahead of Millie Bobby Brown? Really Gareth?

  • Comment posted by Mars1, today at 14:05

    I'm just hoping Maguire and Dier are only there to carry the bags for the rest of the team.

    • Reply posted by Che1ski, today at 14:12

      Che1ski replied:
      You just won the internet xD

  • Comment posted by Paulo, today at 14:08

    Yet again another England manager not picking the players on form...but his favourites

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:19

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      That's the English tradition, nothing new here.

  • Comment posted by BIG FISH, today at 14:04

    Don't matter who's in still be boring boring football

    • Reply posted by Mr G, today at 14:05

      Mr G replied:
      Sad but true....southgate just doesn't motivate players 😕

  • Comment posted by L and L, today at 14:04

    No Ivan Toney. Wonder if the recent, perfectly timed bad publicity got anything to do with it? He is a grafter. A mistake.

    • Reply posted by Che1ski, today at 14:05

      Che1ski replied:
      Couldn't of said it any better

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 14:07

    Phillips hasn't played for three months what's he doing getting him fit for his return!!!!! Absolutely ridiculous when will these managers ever learn?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is vital to team. Thats what Southgate thinks

  • Comment posted by elbs, today at 14:08

    Maguire in, while Tomori (who has been doing well with AC Milan) is out?

    What a travesty

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 14:29

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      We all better just hope Southgate knows what he is doing.

  • Comment posted by finn63, today at 14:08

    Picked on game time & form enter Kalvin Phillips

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He makes the selection of Harry Maguire seem logical

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 14:04

    Rashford and Sterling

    Why?

    • Reply posted by daviemurphy, today at 14:12

      daviemurphy replied:
      They're English

  • Comment posted by Lemo, today at 14:03

    It's like watching a speedboat dragging an anchor.
    I may watch the occasional match in the WC but am not excited. Or nervous.

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 14:49

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      Totally agree , it’s not gripping is it it has just f up the season

  • Comment posted by iron_si, today at 14:07

    Completely get why Bowen was left out. As a West Ham fan, I can safely say he has been poor all season. Toney though...he is in form, playing well and scoring goals. What more does he have to do?

    • Reply posted by AdrianH, today at 14:14

      AdrianH replied:
      Maybe not get into betting scandals would help...

  • Comment posted by AustinBrock, today at 14:05

    Raheem Sterling? What a joke!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 14:16

      Celts replied:
      Still better than Grealish!

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 14:02

    No Ashley Young???

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Where is Tyrone Mings and Danny Ings

  • Comment posted by dreamboat, today at 14:13

    Southgate said players would be picked on form but has done the opposite in terms of a few players.

    Dan Burn is 25% of the most solid back four in the PL. Maguire has had next to no game time.

    Sterling is incredibly out of form.

    Phillips has played less than 45 mins all season.

    Jobs for the boys as per usual.....

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 14:30

      for11 replied:
      I think it’s called jobs for the experienced boys….

  • Comment posted by Groucho2nd, today at 14:05

    No way Sterling Rashford and Maguire should be in this team. Woke selection.

    • Reply posted by Enjoying This, today at 14:08

      Enjoying This replied:
      shut up , you're obviously scouse

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport