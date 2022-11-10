Close menu

World Cup 2022: England squad features Maddison, Rashford and Wilson

Last updated on .comments294

Breaking news

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been included in England's 26-man squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Manager Gareth Southgate has also picked Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker and Arsenal defender Ben White.

But AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen miss out.

England face Iran in their World Cup opener on 21 November (13:00 GMT).

They are joined in Group B by Wales and the United States.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, despite only recently returning from two months out with a shoulder problem, is in, as is centre-back Harry Maguire, who has struggled to get a game for Manchester United this season.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Comments

Join the conversation

292 comments

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 14:04

    MaGuire and Phillips don't play for their club, they should not play for their country.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 14:07

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      The inclusion of Phillips is a joke. He's average at best and hasn't really played this season.

  • Comment posted by slapheadblue, today at 14:02

    Maguire AND Dier!!

    Oh God

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:04

    Maguire.......Nooooooooooo!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:10

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      England are screwed.

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 14:03

    How have Maguire and Sterling made the squad?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:07

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Because they have lots of international experience, and know Southgate's system well.

      It's been proven time and time again that experience counts more at a World Cup than recent form.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:04

    Let's face it, whatever squad he picked, there'd have been people whinging about it.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:08

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      There always is, even for friendlies. "I can't believe he picked [insert player I dislike] instead of [insert player I like]!!!"

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 14:05

    Harry Maguire in ahead of Millie Bright? Really, Gareth?

    • Reply posted by Dadstheman, today at 14:12

      Dadstheman replied:
      Harry Maguire ahead of Millie Bobby Brown? Really Gareth?

  • Comment posted by Mars1, today at 14:05

    I'm just hoping Maguire and Dier are only there to carry the bags for the rest of the team.

    • Reply posted by Che1ski, today at 14:12

      Che1ski replied:
      You just won the internet xD

  • Comment posted by BIG FISH, today at 14:04

    Don't matter who's in still be boring boring football

    • Reply posted by Mr G, today at 14:05

      Mr G replied:
      Sad but true....southgate just doesn't motivate players 😕

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 14:02

    No Ashley Young???

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Where is Tyrone Mings and Danny Ings

  • Comment posted by Paulo, today at 14:08

    Yet again another England manager not picking the players on form...but his favourites

  • Comment posted by L and L, today at 14:04

    No Ivan Toney. Wonder if the recent, perfectly timed bad publicity got anything to do with it? He is a grafter. A mistake.

    • Reply posted by Che1ski, today at 14:05

      Che1ski replied:
      Couldn't of said it any better

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 14:03

    Overall a squad made up of a mish mash of players, might get out of the group but too many oldies and ‘past it’ to make it much further.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:13

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Thanks for your expert armchair analysis, I'm sure Gareth and co. will be devastated to read it.

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 14:07

    Phillips hasn't played for three months what's he doing getting him fit for his return!!!!! Absolutely ridiculous when will these managers ever learn?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is vital to team. Thats what Southgate thinks

  • Comment posted by Groucho2nd, today at 14:05

    No way Sterling Rashford and Maguire should be in this team. Woke selection.

    • Reply posted by Enjoying This, today at 14:08

      Enjoying This replied:
      shut up , you're obviously scouse

  • Comment posted by Lemo, today at 14:03

    It's like watching a speedboat dragging an anchor.
    I may watch the occasional match in the WC but am not excited. Or nervous.

  • Comment posted by finn63, today at 14:08

    Picked on game time & form enter Kalvin Phillips

  • Comment posted by footiefan81, today at 14:07

    Really disappointing. Maguire, Coady, Gallagher (?), Sterling are questionable picks over Tomori, Mings, Toney. Phillips and Wilson concern me on the injury front. He's done a decent job but hope this is Southgate's last tournament.

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 14:04

    Rashford and Sterling

    Why?

    • Reply posted by daviemurphy, today at 14:12

      daviemurphy replied:
      They're English

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 14:05

    Does not matter who we take, we are going home after losing to France in the quarters!

    • Reply posted by eric cartman, today at 14:14

      eric cartman replied:
      The Duke of Wellington didnt think so

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 14:10

    Nothing like picking players that are in form eh Gareth.....a big fat joke.

