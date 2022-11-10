Louis Thompson says returning to action in front of home fans at Fratton Park is all the motivation he needs to regain fitness

Louis Thompson believes he will return to the pitch "bigger and better" when he recovers from his long-term injury.

The Portsmouth midfielder suffered a broken leg in their 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park in August.

"I remember trying to protect the ball," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"Glenn Whelan made a tackle as he saw fit and I think the ball was there for a split-second - there wasn't any malice in it."

Thompson was immediately attended to by medical staff following the challenge and was given gas and air while he laid on the pitch.

"I was in a lot of pain at the time. I felt something go in my ankle.

"As soon as the shock of the incident calmed down I was pretty comfortable, everyone did a good job pitchside and at hospital everyone looked after me very well."

'I couldn't do it without my family'

Thompson is now entering his 12th week of recovery following surgery and is working on regaining strength in his leg before returning to the training pitch.

He knows what qualities are needed for a successful recovery after previous injuries, including Achilles surgery, forced him to miss significant playing time before he arrived at Fratton Park in 2021.

"These things are put in place to test us and I'm no different. You have to crack on and take the rough with the smooth," added the midfielder.

"As a sportsman or anyone in a physical job you exert a lot of energy during the day. When you're injured you're not doing that so it's a complete change of pace for the first few weeks.

"I've had incredible support from my wife and I have a young child whose been able to keep my mind busy. My dad has driven me to hospital appointments and operations - I couldn't do it without my family."

Thompson said Whelan reached out to him and apologised after his challenge in their match at Fratton Park

The 27-year-old, who has made 37 appearances for Portsmouth since joining the League One side last season, is hoping to be fit for a return in the new year.

In the meantime, Thompson has been helping manager Danny Cowley review matches.

"I have enjoyed studying our games, seeing how we can improve and passing feedback on to the manager. It's nice to stay included and I've never felt too far away from the lads.

"I've always wanted to get into coaching after my playing days. I love all levels of football and finding ways to win so I hope that's a way I can continue my career."

Thompson is philosophical and positive in his approach to rehab and recovery.

With Portsmouth sitting in fifth place in League One, with two games in hand on the sides above them, the inspired aims to make an impact when he returns.

"Injuries have been part of my journey but I'm proud with how I've dealt with them because it's not easy.

"There are some dark moments but you know the carrot that is dangling is being back on the pitch at Fratton Park - that's enough motivation for anybody."

A 'big miss' in the heart of midfield

Analysis from BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andrew Moon

He might be the last person you would want to take on in a 50-50 challenge on the pitch but Louis Thompson is one of the first players you'd want to sit down and discuss football with.

He's eloquent and thoughtful with a love of the sport, it's no surprise he's already thinking of a career in coaching after his playing days.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley frequently points out that without his past injury record he would be playing above League One and this is why this blow came at such a cruel time - Thompson had looked in great shape and been in great form.

He's been a big miss for Pompey in the heart of the midfield and it tells you a lot about his character that there's no malice towards Glenn Whelan, who made the tackle.

The recovery is going to plan so far and it won't be long before Thompson is dominating the table tennis at the training ground [he's rated as the best in the squad] before returning to the pitch.