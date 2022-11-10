Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Rangers' Brogan Hay could debut for Scotland in Spain

Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain.

Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday.

Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a first call-up, with eight others in the squad aged 23 or under.

Five players over the age of 23 will be permitted for both sides on Saturday.

"The introduction of Scotland Under-23 side was identified in our Girl's and Women's strategy last year as an important steppingstone to bridge the gap between youth squads and the senior team," Martinez Losa told the Scottish FA website. external-link

"There are a number of players who have been on the periphery of the first team who'll now have the opportunity to gain experience from being immersed in the senior team environment, as well as gaining valuable game time in a Scotland shirt."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Erin Clachers (Glasgow City), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Rebecca McAllister (Hearts), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa*), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Martha Thomas (Manchester United)

*On loan from Manchester United