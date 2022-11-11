Match ends, England 4, Japan 0.
Substitute Jess Park scored 79 seconds into her England debut to round off a comfortable victory over Japan in a friendly in Spain.
Manchester City forward Park, 21, who is on loan at Everton this season, came off the bench and tapped in a fourth goal for England with her first touch in stoppage time.
Chloe Kelly had earlier netted her first goal since the Euro 2022 final, while Rachel Daly and Ella Toone also got on the scoresheet.
England remain unbeaten under manager Sarina Wiegman, extending their run to 25 matches having conceded just once in their last five games.
- Relive England's victory over Japan
- Wright spoke to Mead after diversity comments
- FA urges more girls' sport access in schools
The Lionesses were tested by a technical and creative Japanese side but looked comfortable for large spells.
They controlled the majority of possession, despite a late period of pressure from Japan, and had plenty of chances to add to their tally.
Manchester United striker Alessia Russo headed Kelly's cross on to the right post early in the first half before Daly put England ahead.
Kelly was a threat throughout and her deliveries from the left caused problems for Japan.
It was her cross that was not dealt with by the 2011 world champions when Daly followed up in the box to coolly slide in the opener.
Aston Villa forward Daly, playing as a full-back under Wiegman, has now scored an impressive eight goals in 10 starts for club and country this season.
Manchester City winger Kelly capped off a strong evening when she fired in Beth Mead's cross to make it 2-0 in the second half.
Toone, who signed a contract extension with Manchester United this week, dinked it into the far corner for England's third goal after she was teed up by substitute Ebony Salmon.
But it was Park who had the greatest impact off the bench, coming on to poke over the line just seconds after her introduction.
Speaking to ITV afterwards, she said: "I'm a bit overwhelmed at the minute, it's absolutely amazing and I'm so honoured to play for my country and score a goal.
"I've dreamed of this ever since I was a young girl, now I'm here and it's come true! My head has gone, I'm so happy.
"I don't think there are any words to describe it. It's just absolutely unbelievable."
England take on Norway in their next friendly on Tuesday (19:00 GMT kick-off) in Murcia.
England make light work of Japan test
With eight months to go until the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, this was another test against varied opposition which England made light work of.
Japan are often full of creativity but they struggled to get out of their half as England pressed and hurried them.
Euro 2022 top scorer Mead almost scored when she won possession on the edge of Japan's box before her shot was pushed wide and Toone was busy, often linking up with club team-mate Russo.
It took a bit of time for England to build their rhythm as the slow pitch and windy conditions impacted their usually fluent attacking play.
However, when Daly eventually found the opener, England imposed their dominance and Japan rarely tested goalkeeper Mary Earps.
"We played a very good game - lots of football," manager Wiegman told ITV.
"They played in a shape that we haven't had against us a lot, so it was good to practise that. We're doing good, we're developing."
Wiegman was forced into several changes due to injury as captain Leah Williamson, Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze and forward Lauren Hemp were all absent through injury but England still showed their quality in depth off the bench.
Chelsea's Lauren James came on and performed well, while Salmon provided the assist for Toone and Park, with the latter making her mark in front of goal.
This was a test England would expect to win and though Japan were disappointing, it was another sign of the advancing direction under Wiegman before the World Cup.
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Earps
- 2Daly
- 5Bright
- 6Morgan
- 3Charles
- 8StanwaySubstituted forParkat 89'minutes
- 4WalshSubstituted forZelemat 89'minutes
- 10TooneSubstituted forParrisat 83'minutes
- 7Mead
- 9RussoSubstituted forSalmonat 64'minutes
- 11KellySubstituted forJamesat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12James
- 13Roebuck
- 14Zelem
- 15Wubben-Moy
- 16Le Tissier
- 17Parris
- 18Park
- 19Salmon
- 20Robinson
- 21MacIver
- 22George
Japan
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Yamashita
- 5MiyakeSubstituted forTakaradaat 70'minutes
- 4Kumagai
- 3Minami
- 13Endo
- 2Shimizu
- 6Nagano
- 15Sugita
- 14Hasegawa
- 10IwabuchiSubstituted forTanakaat 58'minutes
- 7MiyazawaSubstituted forFujinoat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Naomoto
- 9Ueki
- 11Tanaka
- 12Norimatsu
- 16Hayashi
- 18Tanaka
- 19Takarada
- 20Kitamura
- 21Ohba
- 22Seike
- 23Fujino
- Referee:
- Zuzana Valentová
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 4, Japan 0.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Daly (England).
Post update
Aoba Fujino (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! England 4, Japan 0. Jessica Park (England) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ebony Salmon.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Katie Zelem replaces Keira Walsh.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Jessica Park replaces Georgia Stanway.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Keira Walsh.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hina Sugita.
Post update
Attempt missed. Risa Shimizu (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Lauren James.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Niamh Charles.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Niamh Charles.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Nikita Parris replaces Ella Toone.
Post update
Foul by Ebony Salmon (England).
Post update
Risa Shimizu (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Niamh Charles.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Are natural deodorants healthier? Sliced Bread breaks into a sweat to find out
- 'He isn't the monster people think': The fascinating story of 'Michael X' - a preeminent Black Power leader of his age
Good result against a very persistent Japan team.
Also, imagine coming on here to moan about the game quality. Mental illness is real.
I watched match and enjoyed it. England Lionesses like the Red Roses are a credit to the country.
If you don't like it don't watch.
Quite why so many dislike something yet spend an inordinate amount of time posting about it.
Surely it's better to spend time on something you do actually like.
Millie Bright outstanding, seemed to control everything.
People, men, who make disparaging comments are sadly lacking .....
As humble nice a girl you could meet.