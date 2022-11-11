Close menu
Women's International Friendlies
EnglandEngland4JapanJapan0

England 4-0 Japan: Jess Park scores on her debut in Lionesses win

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments49

Jess Park celebrates
Jess Park replaced Georgia Stanway in stoppage time before scoring with her first touch

Substitute Jess Park scored 79 seconds into her England debut to round off a comfortable victory over Japan in a friendly in Spain.

Manchester City forward Park, 21, who is on loan at Everton this season, came off the bench and tapped in a fourth goal for England with her first touch in stoppage time.

Chloe Kelly had earlier netted her first goal since the Euro 2022 final, while Rachel Daly and Ella Toone also got on the scoresheet.

England remain unbeaten under manager Sarina Wiegman, extending their run to 25 matches having conceded just once in their last five games.

The Lionesses were tested by a technical and creative Japanese side but looked comfortable for large spells.

They controlled the majority of possession, despite a late period of pressure from Japan, and had plenty of chances to add to their tally.

Manchester United striker Alessia Russo headed Kelly's cross on to the right post early in the first half before Daly put England ahead.

Kelly was a threat throughout and her deliveries from the left caused problems for Japan.

It was her cross that was not dealt with by the 2011 world champions when Daly followed up in the box to coolly slide in the opener.

Aston Villa forward Daly, playing as a full-back under Wiegman, has now scored an impressive eight goals in 10 starts for club and country this season.

Manchester City winger Kelly capped off a strong evening when she fired in Beth Mead's cross to make it 2-0 in the second half.

Toone, who signed a contract extension with Manchester United this week, dinked it into the far corner for England's third goal after she was teed up by substitute Ebony Salmon.

But it was Park who had the greatest impact off the bench, coming on to poke over the line just seconds after her introduction.

Speaking to ITV afterwards, she said: "I'm a bit overwhelmed at the minute, it's absolutely amazing and I'm so honoured to play for my country and score a goal.

"I've dreamed of this ever since I was a young girl, now I'm here and it's come true! My head has gone, I'm so happy.

"I don't think there are any words to describe it. It's just absolutely unbelievable."

England take on Norway in their next friendly on Tuesday (19:00 GMT kick-off) in Murcia.

England make light work of Japan test

Chloe Kelly scores
Chloe Kelly has not scored yet for Manchester City this season

With eight months to go until the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, this was another test against varied opposition which England made light work of.

Japan are often full of creativity but they struggled to get out of their half as England pressed and hurried them.

Euro 2022 top scorer Mead almost scored when she won possession on the edge of Japan's box before her shot was pushed wide and Toone was busy, often linking up with club team-mate Russo.

It took a bit of time for England to build their rhythm as the slow pitch and windy conditions impacted their usually fluent attacking play.

However, when Daly eventually found the opener, England imposed their dominance and Japan rarely tested goalkeeper Mary Earps.

"We played a very good game - lots of football," manager Wiegman told ITV.

"They played in a shape that we haven't had against us a lot, so it was good to practise that. We're doing good, we're developing."

Wiegman was forced into several changes due to injury as captain Leah Williamson, Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze and forward Lauren Hemp were all absent through injury but England still showed their quality in depth off the bench.

Chelsea's Lauren James came on and performed well, while Salmon provided the assist for Toone and Park, with the latter making her mark in front of goal.

This was a test England would expect to win and though Japan were disappointing, it was another sign of the advancing direction under Wiegman before the World Cup.

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Earps
  • 2Daly
  • 5Bright
  • 6Morgan
  • 3Charles
  • 8StanwaySubstituted forParkat 89'minutes
  • 4WalshSubstituted forZelemat 89'minutes
  • 10TooneSubstituted forParrisat 83'minutes
  • 7Mead
  • 9RussoSubstituted forSalmonat 64'minutes
  • 11KellySubstituted forJamesat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12James
  • 13Roebuck
  • 14Zelem
  • 15Wubben-Moy
  • 16Le Tissier
  • 17Parris
  • 18Park
  • 19Salmon
  • 20Robinson
  • 21MacIver
  • 22George

Japan

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Yamashita
  • 5MiyakeSubstituted forTakaradaat 70'minutes
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 13Endo
  • 2Shimizu
  • 6Nagano
  • 15Sugita
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10IwabuchiSubstituted forTanakaat 58'minutes
  • 7MiyazawaSubstituted forFujinoat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Naomoto
  • 9Ueki
  • 11Tanaka
  • 12Norimatsu
  • 16Hayashi
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Takarada
  • 20Kitamura
  • 21Ohba
  • 22Seike
  • 23Fujino
Referee:
Zuzana Valentová

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamJapan
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 4, Japan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 4, Japan 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Daly (England).

  4. Post update

    Aoba Fujino (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! England 4, Japan 0. Jessica Park (England) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ebony Salmon.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Katie Zelem replaces Keira Walsh.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Jessica Park replaces Georgia Stanway.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Keira Walsh.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hina Sugita.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Risa Shimizu (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Lauren James.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Nikita Parris replaces Ella Toone.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ebony Salmon (England).

  17. Post update

    Risa Shimizu (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by Swine Flu, today at 21:42

    England didn’t quite have the same rhythm to their game tonight, and got caught in possession often. But that’s probably because they’ve all come straight from their clubs and not had 2 weeks prep like they did for the Euros.
    Good result against a very persistent Japan team.

    Also, imagine coming on here to moan about the game quality. Mental illness is real.

  • Comment posted by large left shoe, today at 21:42

    Great to see football getting lots of coverage. Clearly there is no reason this shouldn’t extend to the very lowest tiers of the non league pyramid.

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 21:40

    28 comments 10 removed a lot of trolls out there, or are they just misogynists?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 21:42

      SD replied:
      Six of one, half a dozen of other

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 21:40

    Sigh. Usual garbage on here.

    I watched match and enjoyed it. England Lionesses like the Red Roses are a credit to the country.

    If you don't like it don't watch.
    Quite why so many dislike something yet spend an inordinate amount of time posting about it.
    Surely it's better to spend time on something you do actually like.

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 21:42

      Mal replied:
      But they get pleasure in decrying what they don’t like.

  • Comment posted by odaat, today at 21:39

    When did England start wearing Dutch colours? For a minute there I thought 'surely they got the pics wrong'

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 21:35

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 21:31

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 21:35

      Mitrovic replied:
      Oh dear… what a dreadfully sexist remark.

      You should be ashamed.

  • Comment posted by Hashtag Pompous Poster Detector, today at 21:27

    Can't see the attendance figures. They are always shown on every match in the mens game, but why not on here - are the figures not flattering?

    • Reply posted by Tuco Salamanca, today at 21:30

      Tuco Salamanca replied:
      Careful with that comment! 🤪

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 21:26

    What a joke game. Everyone seens to lie down and let england roll all over them

  • Comment posted by steed, today at 21:24

    A good win for England but personally I'll always prefer the Women's Rugby Union and League teams. No preening footballers with arm tattoos there. Hope they do well this weekend.

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 21:22

    Stroll in the Park.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 21:19

    Commanding performance.
    Millie Bright outstanding, seemed to control everything.
    People, men, who make disparaging comments are sadly lacking .....

    • Reply posted by Trowers, today at 21:27

      Trowers replied:
      Sadly lacking in what?

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 21:18

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 21:18

    What was the attendance because in the pictures it looks like nobody was there

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 21:17

    So proud of Jess Park. Been watching her since she was 9-10 years old.
    As humble nice a girl you could meet.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 21:13

    Considering Japan are number 11 rated team in the world there looked a huge gulf in class between the teams further proof that more depth is needed in the female international scene but surprised that England are still only ranked the 4th best team in the world.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 21:22

      Paul replied:
      I take it you watched on TV, not in actual attendance.....

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 11th November 2022

  • EnglandEngland4JapanJapan0
  • USAUSA1GermanyGermany2
  • ItalyItaly0AustriaAustria1
  • SwitzerlandSwitzerland1DenmarkDenmark2
  • BrazilBrazil1CanadaCanada2
  • NetherlandsNetherlands4Costa RicaCosta Rica0
  • SpainSpain7ArgentinaArgentina0
  • FranceFrance1NorwayNorway1

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport