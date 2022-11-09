Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Bronze (left) won her 100th England cap against the Czech Republic in October

England defenders Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood have been ruled out of Friday's friendly against Japan.

Bronze is isolating at the team hotel after testing positive for Covid, while Greenwood sustained a minor injury on Manchester City duty on Sunday.

England are also without captain Leah Williamson and forwards Fran Kirby and Lauren Hemp for the game in Murcia.

"It's not the World Cup yet. It's still preparation and it's good to see other players too," said boss Sarina Wiegman.

"It gives the opportunity to other players to play and to be part of the team, and for us the opportunity to see where they are at and how they compete with the players who have been in the team for a long time."

Wiegman said she was hopeful Greenwood would be fit for Tuesday's friendly against Norway, while Bronze will return to the squad after she tests negative.

The uncapped trio of Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier, Brighton winger Katie Robinson and Everton's on-loan forward Jess Park are among those who could feature in Spain on Friday.

"Some players are knocking on the door," said Wiegman.

"It gives us lots of information, these two games - where players are at, players who haven't played that much yet or haven't been with the squad, which is good ahead of the World Cup."