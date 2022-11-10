Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic have sacked manager Leam Richardson after they lost six of their past seven games to fall into the Championship relegation zone.

The 42-year-old led the Latics to the League One title last season in his first full season in charge.

Richardson, who had only signed a new three-year deal last month, initially joined the club as assistant to Paul Cook in the summer of 2017.

Assistant Rob Kelly has been placed in caretaker charge.

Richardson took over on a temporary basis in November 2020 after John Sheridan left with the club in administration and struggling at the bottom of League One.

He guided the club to safety with a strong finish to the season and new owners Phoenix 2021 Limited appointed him on a permanent basis in April 2021.

They missed two chances to seal automatic promotion last season before ultimately claiming the title on the final day with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

A win over Blackburn on 12 October moved them to within two points of the Championship play-offs places this season but they have taken just one point from the subsequent seven matches.

They are two points behind 21st-placed Blackpool, who visit the DW Stadium on Saturday.

More to follow.