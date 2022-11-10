Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is a transfer target for Stoke City.(Express) external-link

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson defends Porteous' Scotland call-up but admits the defender's standards have slipped of late. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Johnson will be without seven players against Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Celtic are to seek clarification from the Scottish FA after a VAR decision resulted in a Jota goal being ruled out for offside in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Motherwell. (Sun) external-link

Reports indicate a camera at an alternative angle missed the Jota incident. (Mail via Record external-link )

Jota has missed out on Portugal's World Cup squad. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou can lead Celtic to a European trophy, says former boss Martin O'Neill. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says the club must now back manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with money after keeping faith with the Dutchman. (Record) external-link

Sean Dyche, who has been linked with Rangers should Van Bronckhorst leave club, believes he can return to Premier League management in England but would like to take in an Old Firm game. (Talksport via Express external-link )

Left-back Borna Barisic suggests the seven-point gap between Rangers and Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic is not insurmountable. (Record) external-link

Former referee Steve Conroy says the decision not to award a penalty for handball against Rangers defender Ben Davies in the Ibrox side's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. (Express) external-link

Robert Snodgrass says Hearts showed no fear against Rangers.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

The extended absence of Peter Haring at Hearts is down to recurring concussion problems which the Tynecastle club are treating with extreme caution. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has emerged as a candidate for the new managerial vacancy at Luton Town. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes former Pittodrie right-back Calvin Ramsay has what it takes to become a Liverpool regular. (Express) external-link

And Goodwin believes Ramsay can make his mark with Scotland too. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes admits the Rugby Park side's away form is not good enough. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon is delighted to be back among the celebrations with the Perth side after a recent bout of illness. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes to return from the World Cup break with a fully fit squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link