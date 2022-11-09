Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has been manager of Liverpool since October 2015

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is committed to the club no matter what happens with the current ownership.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have said they are looking for new investment but some reports claim they are willing to sell Liverpool in its entirety.

The move has sparked concern among some Liverpool fans worried about potential upheaval at Anfield, with questions over Klopp's future.

On Wednesday, Liverpool beat Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking for the first time since the stories about FSG emerged on Monday, Klopp said he was going nowhere and the news had not impacted his plans for that third-round tie against the League One side.

"What I read is that they are looking for investment," he said. "Good idea, I like that.

"But it didn't distract preparation at all. The players didn't ask me and, for me, it means nothing.

"I have a great relationship with FSG. I really like how it works but if it does change, I am committed to the club and that is nothing to do with the people here."

Klopp said any comparison with Chelsea, whose new ownership also triggered massive changes behind the scenes and, eventually, the dismissal of manager Thomas Tuchel, are invalid.

"The situation is completely different," he said. "Chelsea had to get sold because the owner was in trouble and there was urgency in the situation. We don't have that here at all.

"It is important whilst this process is happening we just keep going and planning.

"These things take time and in that time we have to keep going. I will make sure that will be the case.

"At the moment nothing happened. It is just news. And nobody had a heart attack and went 'oh my God'. Whatever happens we will deal with it."