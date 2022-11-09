Close menu

Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments112

Antonio Conte and Harry Kane
Antonio Conte brought off Harry Kane at Forest despite Spurs losing

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest.

The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran.

England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for the World Cup on Thursday.

"It was a problem of tiredness," said Conte, who stressed Kane would be OK. "It's only fatigue but it's normal because Harry played every game."

Kane made his 21st consecutive start for Spurs in the EFL Cup third-round match at the City Ground on Wednesday evening.

He was replaced after 59 minutes despite Spurs trailing by two goals, with Forest earning the win through strikes by Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard.

Conte said Kane was "really, really tired", adding: "Yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy."

Conte said he had waited until Wednesday morning before deciding whether or not to start Kane in this match.

"Other players maybe they could tell me, 'I'm tired and don't want to play and help the team'," he added.

"Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man.

"But I repeat, it's normal, what's happening in this period."

England captain Kane, who is just two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney's goal-scoring record for the national team, is a certainty to be named in Southgate's World Cup squad on Thursday.

England face Iran on November 21, before taking on USA and Wales in Group B.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 00:10

    So fatigued he keeps falling over in the opposition penalty area. Toupee Turtle making poor excuses for diving Harry.

  • Comment posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 00:22

    Kane " all those sleepless nights worrying about spuds trophy room being empty.! "

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 00:01

    Very poor by wiggy Conte. Harry has worn himself out constantly picking himself up from the ground after his dives.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 00:05

      Dad replied:
      Wiggy.....😏😏😏😏😆😆😇😁😇

  • Comment posted by Stratton Oakmont, today at 00:21

    The answer is simple cut down on pre match training sessions if tiredness is an issue rather than an excuse for poor performance.

  • Comment posted by Cantonawont, today at 00:16

    Bless, should skip going to Qatar then.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 00:08

    Must be exhausting doing two football games in a week and counting all his money
    These people have no idea what it's like in the real world

    • Reply posted by Billy R, today at 00:20

      Billy R replied:
      Different world, different skills and all that crap.

      If a brick layer or plumber doesn't perform, he gets the DCM (Don't Come Monday).

      If a Footballer doesn't perform, he gets paid until he's sold, (playing or not), or has his contract setled by negotiation.

      Nice work if you can get it.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 00:18

    Tired? The season just started.
    Might be just tired of your tactics, Conte.

    • Reply posted by TrussKwartengFor2024, today at 00:54

      TrussKwartengFor2024 replied:
      Conte Cunta insists on playing 8-0-2 formation, you know park the bus, hoof ball tactics.
      Arry has to be running in his own half to be helping the team, knowing the likes of Royal and Dier are too poor.
      All that back tracking and defensive duties are bound to tire him out.
      Conte out.

  • Comment posted by Where is Joel Garner, today at 00:04

    So tired he couldn't stay on his feet....

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 00:24

    Seriously he's a professional footballer. Plus he's hardly the most energetic striker the world's ever seen. Tired what a joke

    • Reply posted by Waterfalls, today at 00:34

      Waterfalls replied:
      I guess it's lucky he didn't choose a career as a fireman or serve in the armed forces. I doubt they'd care too much.

  • Comment posted by bsp2003, today at 00:20

    Bodes well for the World Cup eh

    • Reply posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 00:24

      xxxxxxxcc replied:
      Southgate's enthusiasm will rub off on Kane ......
      Oooops lol

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:02

    Tired of hearing of millionaire footballers playing two games a week being tired

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 00:04

      andrew replied:
      The money is irrelevant, they’re still human and the intensity they play out is crazy

  • Comment posted by random_banter, today at 00:32

    Kane getting ready to be terrible in time to play for England 😴💤

    • Reply posted by TrussKwartengFor2024, today at 00:59

      TrussKwartengFor2024 replied:
      Spuds lining up all the excuses for their captain as they know how useless he is and will cost his country the cup.

  • Comment posted by Redmenruleok, today at 00:31

    Tired because his team were losing 2-0 and he wanted an excuse for it not being his fault!

  • Comment posted by Chief, today at 00:07

    My sympathies are with Harry Kane at this difficult time

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:02

    pray for kane 🙏

    • Reply posted by Cantonawont, today at 00:18

      Cantonawont replied:
      I'm going to go round the pubs with a bucket for him at the weekend. Just lit a 🕯️.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 00:21

    Yeah tired of playing for the two most negative managers in the world.

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 01:00

      Trevor replied:
      Did u say that when you got Conte. Fickle fans. Mediocre team. Get Gazza and Waddle back. Never tired even after a night out.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 00:05

    Just watched England playing rugby, and wining. Now that's tired Mr.Kane.

  • Comment posted by yoda, today at 00:37

    Why is Salah never tired, or Jesus, or De Bruyne, or Harland, or rashford. They play every game too.

    • Reply posted by sportslover83, today at 00:45

      sportslover83 replied:
      Except NONE of those started in the league cup. In fact most of them didn't even play a single minute. Poor comment. Kane carries that club and has done for years.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 00:31

    If he is tired at the start of November then he is in the wrong job. Or has medical issues.

  • Comment posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 00:41

    All looking good for the World Cup lol

    • Reply posted by plath, today at 00:49

      plath replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport