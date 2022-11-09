Close menu

Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments7

Antonio Conte and Harry Kane
Antonio Conte brought off Harry Kane at Forest despite Spurs losing

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest.

The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran.

England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for the World Cup on Thursday.

"It was a problem of tiredness," said Conte, who stressed Kane would be OK. "It's only fatigue but it's normal because Harry played every game."

Kane made his 21st consecutive start for Spurs in the EFL Cup third-round match at the City Ground on Wednesday evening.

He was replaced after 59 minutes despite Spurs trailing by two goals, with Forest earning the win through strikes by Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard.

Conte said Kane was "really, really tired", adding: "Yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy."

Conte said he had waited until Wednesday morning before deciding whether or not to start Kane in this match.

"Other players maybe they could tell me, 'I'm tired and don't want to play and help the team'," he added.

"Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man.

"But I repeat, it's normal, what's happening in this period."

England captain Kane, who is just two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney's goal-scoring record for the national team, is a certainty to be named in Southgate's World Cup squad on Thursday.

England face Iran on November 21, before taking on USA and Wales in Group B.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 00:05

    Must be so shattered from all that ball kicking for £200k a week

  • Comment posted by Lets Get Out, today at 00:04

    Kane tired. Well better leaving him here for world cup, years ago professional players could play 2 matches a week, now there just push overs with lame excuses

  • Comment posted by Where is Joel Garner, today at 00:04

    So tired he couldn't stay on his feet....

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:02

    pray for kane 🙏

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:02

    Tired of hearing of millionaire footballers playing two games a week being tired

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 00:04

      andrew replied:
      The money is irrelevant, they’re still human and the intensity they play out is crazy

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 00:02

    What’s with the thing on his arm ?

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 00:01

    Very poor by wiggy Conte. Harry has worn himself out constantly picking himself up from the ground after his dives.

