Italian Serie A
SassuoloSassuolo1RomaRoma1

Sassuolo 1-1 Roma: Tammy Abraham scores before England squad announcement

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tammy Abraham scores for Roma
Tammy Abraham's goal was just his third in Serie A this season

England striker Tammy Abraham scored his fourth goal of the season as Roma drew with Sassuolo in Serie A.

Before Gareth Southgate naming his 26-man England squad for the World Cup on Thursday, substitute Abraham headed home in the second half to give the visitors the lead.

However, Andrea Pinamonti scored from close range to rescue a point for Sassuolo.

The draw leaves Jose Mourinho's Roma one point outside the top four.

Abraham became the highest-ever English scorer in Serie A last season as he finished with 17 goals, but he has struggled for form this term.

Prior to Wednesday's game, Mourinho suggested Abraham had possibly become distractedexternal-link by thoughts of making the England World Cup squad.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47Consigli
  • 22Toljan
  • 5AyhanBooked at 54mins
  • 13Ferrari
  • 77KyriakopoulosBooked at 68minsSubstituted forOliveira da Silvaat 88'minutes
  • 16Frattesi
  • 27LopezBooked at 62minsSubstituted forObiangat 75'minutes
  • 8HarrouiSubstituted forThorstvedtat 66'minutes
  • 35D'AndreaSubstituted forTraorèat 66'minutes
  • 9PinamontiBooked at 86mins
  • 45LaurientéBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBerardiat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Marchizza
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 7de Souza
  • 10Berardi
  • 11Álvarez Martínez
  • 14Obiang
  • 15Ceïde
  • 18Antiste
  • 19Romagna
  • 23Traorè
  • 25Pegolo
  • 28Erlic
  • 30Zacchi
  • 42Thorstvedt
  • 44Tressoldi Netto

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 90mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 19ÇelikSubstituted forKarsdorpat 65'minutes
  • 4CristanteBooked at 73mins
  • 8Matic
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 66'minutes
  • 62VolpatoSubstituted forBoveat 73'minutes
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBelottiat 78'minutes
  • 14ShomurodovSubstituted forAbrahamat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 9Abraham
  • 11Belotti
  • 17Viña
  • 20Camara
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 63Boer
  • 65Tripi
  • 68Tahirovic
  • 72Cherubini
  • 73Faticanti
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Roma 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Roma 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Gianluca Mancini tries a through ball, but Stephan El Shaarawy is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Booking

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  7. Post update

    Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.

  9. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

  11. Post update

    Andrea Belotti (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

  14. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Rogerio replaces Giorgos Kyriakopoulos.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Domenico Berardi replaces Armand Laurienté.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Belotti (Roma).

  20. Post update

    Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli14122034102438
2AC Milan1493227141330
3Lazio138322581727
4Inter Milan149052920927
5Atalanta148332012827
6Roma148241713426
7Juventus137422071325
8Udinese146622214824
9Torino146261416-220
10Salernitana144641920-118
11Fiorentina144551618-217
12Sassuolo144461519-416
13Bologna144461723-616
14Empoli143561019-914
15Monza134181321-813
16Lecce142661217-512
17Spezia142481225-1310
18Cremonese140771124-137
19Sampdoria141310624-186
20Hellas Verona1312101126-155
View full Italian Serie A table

