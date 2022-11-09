Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Former defender Ashley Williams won 86 caps for Wales during his playing career

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams has been cleared of a charge of improper conduct and violent or threatening behaviour.

The 38-year-old had been accused of confronting an opposition coach during an under-12s game in Manchester on 18 September in which his son was playing.

But a Football Association (FA) disciplinary commission found the charge against Williams was not proven.

He won 86 caps for Wales and played for the likes of Swansea City and Everton.

An FA statement read: "A disciplinary commission of the FA has found a charge against Ashley Williams for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 to be not proven.

"It was alleged that Ashley Williams' conduct at a grassroots football match in Manchester last month was improper, and that his behaviour included violent conduct and/or threatening and/or abusive language, and Manchester FA charged him with a breach of FA Rule E3 after a full investigation.

"Ashley Williams denied the charge and requested a personal hearing where the disciplinary commission subsequently found the charge to be not proven. Its written reasons for this decision will be published in due course."

Former defender Williams, who works as a BBC football pundit, also played for Hednesford Town, Stockport County, Stoke City on loan and Bristol City.