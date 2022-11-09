Jason Kerr has made 16 appearances for Wigan this season

Wigan defender Jason Kerr will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Scottish defender limped off after conceding a penalty with a foul on Kyle Naughton at Swansea on Saturday.

Scans have revealed that the damage will require surgery that will keep the 25-year-old out until the start of the 2023-24 season.

Wigan are 23rd in the Championship after Tuesday's 2-0 loss at Coventry left them with six defeats in seven.

The Latics also have worries over top scorer Will Keane, who limped off in the second half at the Coventry Building Society Arena, and midfielder Tom Naylor, who missed the match with a tight hamstring. Keane was taken off after feeling tightness in his groin.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson said before the news of Kerr's injury was revealed: "This is the way it's going at the moment, and you just have to get on with it. No-one will feel sorry for us, and we won't feel sorry for ourselves.

"We haven't got the biggest squad, so every player is important for us. Already this season we've missed too many important players for too long.

"That's why you need a squad, and why the transfer windows and recruitment are so important.

"And you look at Coventry, who've been together for some time, and have built a strong squad here with some real quality."