Close menu

World Cup 2022: England to make quarter-finals, predicts former Three Lions striker Alan Shearer

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments687

I would be concerned about England defensively - Shearer

Former England striker Alan Shearer has predicted England will be knocked out in the quarter-finals at the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's side reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and they lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer.

England could meet France in the last eight if both nations win their respective groups and last-16 ties.

"I don't see us going as far as we have done in the last two tournaments," said Shearer.

"I think in terms of midfield positions and forward positions Southgate will be confident but in terms of defensively, that's an area for concern," he added, speaking at the launch of The Athletic's Emergency Football Hotline.

"We should win the group with the ability that we have in our squad. The further you go in the tournament the better the opposition are going to be and the players you're up against, so my concern for England would be defence."

Southgate will name his final 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, with the tournament beginning on Sunday, 20 November.

England's first game is against Iran on Monday, 21 November (kick-off 13:00 GMT)

Injured Chelsea defender Reece James said he is "devastated" to not be included in the squad - and several other key decisions remain for the England boss.

On Southgate's squad announcement, Shearer said: "I think he's got some big decisions to make in terms of the 11 he starts and what system he's going to play.

"It's probably been made slightly easier for him now he can have a squad of 26 rather than 23. We have got one or two injuries which he has to make a call on because maybe two or three players haven't played for six or seven weeks.

"With the success that they have had in the last two tournaments we want England to go that one step further and try and win it. Whether we can or not remains to be seen. It's going to be very, very difficult."

Pushed on a prediction for how far England will go, he added: "I'd say maybe a quarter-final."

Should England win Group B - which also contains Iran, Wales and the USA - they would meet the runner-up in Group A, which features the Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador and hosts Qatar. If they finish second, they would meet the winner of that group.

Beyond that, Southgate's side could meet France in the quarter-finals, with a meeting with Belgium, Spain or Portugal possible in the last four.

Comments

Join the conversation

693 comments

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 17:24

    Saw my first World cup game in 1966.
    Been to 6 world cups and watched England in 17 different countries.

    Couldn't even tell you when England's games are,that's how much i care about this one.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 17:39

      Pandemania replied:
      The sooner it's over the better but we don't need these stupid predictions really

  • Comment posted by boughandthebrass, today at 17:24

    "The further you go in the tournament the better the opposition are going to be and the players you're up against"

    These are the insights no ordinary mind is capable of making. He really is worth his weight in gold as a pundit.

    • Reply posted by eggymooo, today at 17:30

      eggymooo replied:
      :-D

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 17:19

    The earlier exit the better. Not because I've anything against the England team but rather against the corrupt process that means it's being held when and where it is. Hopefully clubs won't be too affected by injuries and we can get on with the season again

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:22

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Good documentary on Netflix about FIFA atm

  • Comment posted by tired_england_fan, today at 17:32

    Personally couldn't care less about this world cup, I hope its a financial disaster for all concerned.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 17:58

      in5wknaa replied:
      When it starts obviously we’ll all be getting behind the boys so no point pretending otherwise - expectations? Not great, QF would be good, but lots of countries would love to see their team going to a WC and we shouldn’t turn our noses up at the fact we haven’t missed a tournament since 1994

  • Comment posted by Nicklt, today at 17:20

    Tbh, I'd rather we go out in the group stages. In fact, I'd rather were weren't competing at all. This is a world cup we as a nation should have boycotted.

    • Reply posted by gowgetter, today at 17:36

      gowgetter replied:
      You are forgetting the power of Kane's armband...

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 17:19

    Quarter final exit? He's optimistic.

    • Reply posted by 0racle, today at 17:46

      0racle replied:
      With Southgate's negative tactics, I can't see us doing very well.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 17:29

    I predict Alan Shearer will be the most boring commentator in the Qatar World Cup.

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 17:34

      bensondog replied:
      iv never heard AS commentate a game

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:20

    I'd rather go out in the group than go further in this sportswash joke of a tournament. Greatest World Cup ever? Those days are long gone

    • Reply posted by Cush, today at 18:14

      Cush replied:
      Correct all about back-handers nowadays football is the last thing that concerns FIFA should sack the lot and get some honest people in

  • Comment posted by Still no CL in how many years, today at 17:19

    Totally agree. Southgate is far too negative and plays his "favourites" regardless of form.

    Better players will be left behind.

    • Reply posted by U21091390, today at 17:21

      U21091390 replied:
      Like who?

  • Comment posted by 5playersfrommcrwinpl, today at 17:35

    Another commentator probably moaning about the human rights and the treatment of people , and then going over there to endorse the tournament and rake in a load more money for himself . Don't get me started on neville doing a documentary slaging off the country and then endorsing the competition if he anything about him he would stay away

  • Comment posted by Space Unicorn of News, today at 17:27

    The same Shearer who was certain that Chelsea would win the Premier league last season.

    • Reply posted by EzPz, today at 18:10

      EzPz replied:
      You can't deny they would've had a good chance if their owner wasn't forced to leave, thus creating an unpleasant atmosphere there. They had just won the Champions League... Many thought it would've been close between City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

      P.s it's easy to criticise someone else's predictions when there's no evidence of yours...

  • Comment posted by rcotswold, today at 17:38

    Governments, Countries, Country squads, players with any sort of conscience would and should have boycotted this World Cup. A travesty from beginning to without any integrity end, transparency, honesty or moral value. fIFA should hang itself in shame!

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 17:35

    Based on current England form we might struggle to get out of the group stage!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 17:56

      flibb replied:
      If Wales knock England out in the group stage it would have to go down as one of the best, and worst, moments in British sporting history!

  • Comment posted by You, today at 17:39

    I don't think we can predict the 'round of exit' with any certainty.

    But, we can predict who England won't beat in any knockout round:

    Brazil,
    Argentina,
    France,
    Spain,
    Germany,
    Belgium,
    Portugal,
    Croatia,
    Wales,
    Scotland,
    Iceland.

    • Reply posted by Norm, today at 17:41

      Norm replied:
      Ha ha ha, me ribs, me ribs

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 17:49

    Playing the World Cup in winter is just plain WRONG!

    • Reply posted by Economy trashing hopeless tory hypocrites, today at 17:52

      Economy trashing hopeless tory hypocrites replied:
      Playing the World Cup in Qatar is just plain WRONG

  • Comment posted by toady, today at 17:22

    I think Shearer is bring very optimistic as England will be lucky to even get out of their group. Everyone seems to think Wales, Iran and USA will be easy picking, but they will be hyped up to beat or even draw with England who are no longer a top-quality side. If Kane does not get his usual penalties to score from, who will get the goals?

    • Reply posted by Norm, today at 17:34

      Norm replied:
      If you use the FIFA rankings as a guide it is the strongest group.
      I still expect us to top it though.

  • Comment posted by Bryce, today at 17:18

    Thank you Alan Shearer for this insight

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:30

      Sport Report replied:
      I find him too optimistic

  • Comment posted by CosmicGirl, today at 17:51

    Damn this world cup, I'm not watching. I know FIFA and UEFA aren't exactly ethical organisations but this one goes beyond the pale. It's a shame because the world cup's great but I care more about Human Rights than Football in the end

    • Reply posted by thwobble, today at 18:24

      thwobble replied:
      Well said!

  • Comment posted by Xerra, today at 17:25

    L16 if we're lucky. I honestly can't see it happening this World Cup. Defence is shocking poor yet Southgate will just bring underperforming players, thinking its the players he should bring, and without realising he can choose whoever he wants.

    After our early exit the decision will be made to replace him no doubt. Expect that there will be little resistance when that happens.

    • Reply posted by KillingJoke, today at 17:55

      KillingJoke replied:
      Dire and Maguire, to me to you to me to you.

  • Comment posted by sb_ims, today at 17:54

    I’ve been to every World Cup we’ve qualified for since 1986 apart from Russia. I won’t be going to this one either. Why is it that nobody in the sporting world (it’s not just football) has any integrity when it comes to putting on sporting events in places like Russia/Qatar. I’ll be spending my money elsewhere & I won’t watch on tv - I don’t want sponsors to benefit one bit from this farce

    • Reply posted by Economy trashing hopeless tory hypocrites, today at 17:57

      Economy trashing hopeless tory hypocrites replied:
      👏👏👏

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport