Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson said his team missed an opportunity in their 3-3 draw at Harrogate.

Owen Moxon scored an equaliser in added time but the Cumbrians had twice led against the League Two strugglers.

"I'm delighted that we've got something out of it but we haven't performed," Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"This is an opportunity we've missed, if I'm going to be honest. We wanted to get three points, and in the end we had to be satisfied with one."

Moxon's late equaliser came after Taylor Charters and Ryan Edmondson had twice nudged Carlisle ahead, only for replies from Luke Armstrong and Warren Burrell to level for the Yorkshire club, before Jaheim Headley's 76th minute-goal seemed to have secured three valuable points for the home side.

Moxon's strike ensured Carlisle stayed in the play-off places and Simpson said the 600 travelling supporters played a big part.

"They were absolutely magnificent from the second we came out of the tunnel," he said. "They were brilliant - behind the goal and to the side as well. They kept with us and supported us to the end, and thankfully we gave them something to cheer at the end, something to take home with them.

"We're just disappointed we couldn't give them more. What an effort at the end, but I'm not sure I can say that for the rest of the game."