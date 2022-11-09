Last updated on .From the section Scottish

James Sands is Rangers' latest injury concern after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Ryan Kent, who set up Malik Tillman's winner, and hopes the winger will gain confidence from his performance. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Van Bronckhorst says Wednesday's win over Hearts was "a big three points" following Sunday's loss to St Johnstone. (Sun) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson cited "time-wasting" at Ibrox and believes there should have been more than three added minutes. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou highlights Daizen Maeda's "immense" after the forward's goal against Motherwell proved to be the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory. (Record) external-link

Postecoglou believes "there won't be many teams in Europe" that could boast Celtic's recent domestic form. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ayrshire teen Ben Doak impressed off the bench and fellow Scot Calvin Ramsay started as Liverpool overcame Derby County on penalties in the EFL Cup. (Sun) external-link

Scotland coach Steve Clarke expects John McGinn and Scott McTominay to get more first-team minutes at club level and has spoken to fellow midfielder Billy Gilmour about the challenge the youngster faces to get into the Brighton team. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales believes avenging their recent 4-0 loss to Dundee United when the sides meet again on Saturday will ensure the Dons go into the World Cup break on a high. (Record) external-link

Lewis Stevenson backs Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson to get it right after five defeats in four games. (Record) external-link