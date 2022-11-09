Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Brian Tinnion (right) has been associated with Bristol City for almost three decades

Bristol City have appointed former player and manager Brian Tinnion as their technical director.

Tinnion will oversee player recruitment in his new role.

He is already the Championship's club academy director, a position he will continue in.

The 54-year-old made 551 appearances for the Robins over 12 years, putting him fourth on their all-time list and managed the club between 2004 and 2005.

"This is a chance for all parts of the club to ensure that our recruitment at every level achieves what we all want, which is a successful Bristol City first team," Tinnion said.

Bristol City's academy has a successful track record with Alex Scott, Tommy Conway, Max O'Leary and Zak Vyner - all first-team regulars this season - among the list of players to progress to the senior squad.

"Integrating academy players into the first team is an important element in our recruitment strategy and, as we are now seeing, we have a number of talented young players coming through the system," Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown said.

"Brian will work side by side with the first team and the academy staff to ensure that the recruitment and development of players gives us the best possible opportunity for success."