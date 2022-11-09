Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United have received two separate fines for incidents in matches against Newcastle and Chelsea

Manchester United have been fined £82,000 by the Football Association for the conduct of their players in matches against Newcastle and Chelsea.

In their 0-0 draw against Newcastle, players surrounded the referee after Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was ruled out for offside.

The following week Erik ten Hag's side were frustrated when Chelsea were awarded a late penalty.

United have accepted the fines of £42,000 and £37,000, respectively.

Referee Craig Pawson was surrounded by United players after ruling out Ronaldo's goal against Newcastle - saying the Magpies had not taken a free-kick before Ronaldo raced up to nick possession away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and tap into an empty net.

After disallowing the goal, Pawson also booked Ronaldo for leading his team-mates' angry reaction to the decision.

The FA charge, which said United "failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" was brought in October.

Manager Erik ten Hag also went straight to Pawson at the final whistle, and said afterwards: "I don't have a comment. I shared that with them. Everyone has seen it."

The following week, Chelsea were awarded a penalty when Scott McTominay was judged to have shoved Armando Broja to the ground and players surrounded referee Stuart Attwell.

Jorginho's spot-kick was later cancelled out by Casemiro's injury-time equaliser and the match finished 1-1.

Ronaldo had already been charged earlier this season for knocking a phone out of a young fan's hand after United's match against Everton.