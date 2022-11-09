Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Mane has scored 34 goals in 93 appearances for Senegal

Senegal forward Sadio Mane is a doubt for the World Cup after sustaining a leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old came off after 20 minutes in Bayern's 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen with an injury "to the head of his right fibula".

Bayern have said he will miss Saturday's game against Schalke.

The injury comes just 13 days before Senegal play their first game at the 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands.

"Further examinations will follow in the coming days," Bayern Munich said in a statement on Wednesday.

"FC Bayern is also in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association."

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse is due to announce his World Cup squad on Friday.

Two-time African Footballer of the Year Mane is a key player for African champions Senegal, who face the Dutch in their opening Group A game on November 21 before taking on hosts Qatar, then Ecuador.

Mane, his nation's record goalscorer, netted the winning spot-kick in the penalty shootout win over Egypt that earned Senegal their first Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year.