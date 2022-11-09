Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Son Heung-min is hoping to be fit for South Korea's World Cup opener on 24 November

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has assured South Korea supporters he will be fit to play at the Qatar World Cup.

The 30-year-old forward suffered a fracture around his left eye during Spurs' win at Marseille on 1 November.

He had surgery on Friday and missed Spurs' 2-1 defeat by Liverpool, but calmed lingering injury concerns with an Instagram message.

"I won't miss this for the world. I can't wait to represent our beautiful country," Son wrote.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week.

"I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too."

The Qatar World Cup begins on 20 November, with South Korea's opening game against Uruguay on 24 November. Portugal and Ghana are the other two teams in Group H.

Son jointly won the Premier League golden boot last season, but has struggled for form this campaign with five goals in 19 games in all competitions for Spurs.

However, despite his recent dip in form, Son remains a key player in Antonio Conte's squad. The Spurs manager remained confident, even before Son's message on social media, he would be ready for the World Cup.

Conte said: "I sent him a message after the surgery and Sonny was really, really disappointed for this situation, but I hope for him he will recover very well and play in the World Cup.

"I am confident, confident that he can come back quickly and play the World Cup for South Korea."