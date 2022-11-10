Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Colwyn Bay players celebrate their Welsh Cup win over Connah's Quay Nomads last season

Connah's Quay Nomads will be looking to avenge last season's Welsh Cup shock when they host Colwyn Bay on Saturday.

Nomads, then Cymru Premier champions, were beaten 2-0 by the second-tier side in the quarter-finals in February.

Neil Gibson's side go into the game on a 10-match winning streak, seven of which have been in the league, a run which sees them second in the table.

Bay, under Steve Evans, are top of the Cymru North and have won 13 consecutive games in all competitions.

Holders The New Saints, who needed penalties to see off neighbours Chirk AAA in the second round, are at home to Caernarfon Town in an all-Cymru Premier tie on Friday evening.

The other Friday evening game sees Trethomas Bluebirds, who knocked out Haverfordwest County in the last round, away to 2018 quarter-finalists Penydarren BGC.

Other top-flight ties see Aberystwyth Town facing mid-Wales rivals Newtown and Bala Town welcoming Flint Town United to Maes Tegid.

Airbus UK's only win of the season so far came in the previous round when they triumphed at Queen's Park. The Cymru Premier's bottom side host Trefelin of the Cymru South.

Pontyprridd United, 11th in the Cymru Premier, travel to Cymru North side Ruthin Town, who recently lost to Connah's Quay Nomads in the MG Nathaniel Cup last eight.

Last season's beaten finalists Penybont are away at Conwy Borough of the Cymru North.

Hakin United are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition having won through four rounds to reach the last 32.

The Milford Haven-based club, who play in the Pembrokeshire League Division One, host Cymru North side Holywell Town, who in 2014 became the first third-tier club ever to reach the semi-finals.

Pill, who play in the fourth-tier Gwent County League Premier Division, stunned Cymru Premier side Cardiff Met in the previous round and travel to tier-three Pontardawe on Saturday.