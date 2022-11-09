Southend United are sixth in the National League after 18 games

Southend United have had their latest winding-up petition from HM Revenues and Customs adjourned until 18 January.

The National League club confirmed the adjournment in a short statement, but have not commented on the issue sine first addressing it on 1 October.

Supporters group, the Shrimpers Trust, say Wednesday's High Court decision "amounts to a stay of execution".

"The decision today means a dark cloud will continue to hover over Roots Hall," the Trust said.

Southend, in their second season in the National League after relegation from League Two in 2021, are sixth in the table after holding leaders Notts County to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

Southend chairman Ron Martin addressed fans in a statement in early October saying the club missed a payment under its time to pay arrangement (TTP) - an agreement that allows debt to be paid back in monthly instalments - with HMRC.

The agreement was then cancelled as a result, leading to the winding-up petition and frustration among supporters.

"Whilst progress on the field in 2022-23 has exceeded the expectations of many supporters following a difficult start to life in the National League last season, it is disappointing that the hard work undertaken continues to be undermined by financial issues away from the pitch," the Trust statement said.

"We appreciate times are tough and the club is faced with significant cashflow issues. We know that work has already started on a new training ground and the dream of constructing a new stadium appears closer than ever.

"But the dream will remain just that if there is no football club in Southend-on-Sea for us to unite behind. We expect better from the club chair; no more excuses, no more delays. Own your responsibility and sort out the mess that threatens the very existence of Southend United FC."