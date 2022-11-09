Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Stephen McLaughlin has made 19 appearances for Mansfield Town this season

Manager Nigel Clough says Mansfield Town have to learn to play without wing-back Stephen McLaughlin after he was ruled out for a "couple of weeks" with an ankle injury.

McLaughlin was hurt in Saturday's FA Cup win at Barrow and missed Tuesday's League Two defeat by Bradford.

Clough bemoaned the 32-year-old's absence in a game that the Stags struggled to create chances.

"We have to get used to being without him and being better," said Clough.

"He gives us natural width on the left side as a natural left footer. Elliott [Hewitt] filled in but when you are right footed playing on the left hand side it's difficult."

Former Nottingham Forest and Southend man McLaughlin had only returned from two games out with a knee injury before suffering the latest set-back.

While Will Swan pulled a goal back for Mansfield after Bradford had Matty Platt set off, goals from Richie Smallwood and ex-Stag Andy Cook condemned the Nottinghamshire side to their second successive home defeat.

Clough admits his team failed to create clear-cut chances and wants his side to "get back to what we were doing".

"I think were a little too patient at times and a little too sideways," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Without rushing it and throwing it in from everywhere, I think we have to play with a little more impetus and urgency.

"As long as it's the right position, we encourage them all the time to put the ball in the box. And yet we had a couple of opportunities and people were turning crosses down."