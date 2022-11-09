Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Bristol City have a 34% win rate this season, having won only eight times in all competitions

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson said some of his players are not showing enough "moral fibre" after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

The Robins were beaten 3-1 at home by League One side Lincoln City.

They conceded twice in the first 15 minutes and went 3-0 down before Tommy Conway's late consolation goal.

"It was not very good, we had players who basically copped out," Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We'll see who's up for it for the weekend but clearly we've got players who are not showing enough moral fibre.

"I take responsibility - it's my team. It's not good but we'll have to deal with it."

Bristol City have now not won in their last five matches in all competitions and have only won once in their last seven matches at Ashton Gate.

Pearson made eight changes to the side, including handing full debuts to goalkeeper Stefan Bajic and defender Joe Low, both aged 20, with teenage academy graduate Dylan Kadji in midfield.

Three substitutions were made at half-time, including midfielder Andy King being deployed at centre-back.

"I feel for Joe Low, I had to take him off to protect him but unfortunately he didn't get a lot of help out there," Pearson continued.

"Only when we got some subs on in the second half did we get some sort of a tempo to our game, which I think really gives us an indication as to where we are as a squad.

"We don't really have a competitive squad in the way that we hoped we had, and that's a big disappointment.

"The very fact that I leave Andy King on and take centre-backs off tells you something."

Bristol City return to the Championship this weekend with a home game against Watford, before the mid-season break for the World Cup.

They are 20th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.

"The only thing that's important at the minute is how we turn up on Saturday and we need a response on Saturday," Pearson added.