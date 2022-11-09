Last updated on .From the section Scotland

No Celtic players have been included in Steve Clarke's 23-man Scotland squad for next week's friendly in Turkey.

Celtic are scheduled to play in a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break.

Calvin Ramsay earns a first call-up following his debut for Liverpool against Napoli last week.

Rangers' Ryan Jack is in the squad, despite missing recent matches for his club, while captain Andy Robertson and Nathan Patterson return from injury.

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is also called up, along with Rangers reserve keeper Robby McCrorie.

Next Wednesday's match in Diyarbakir is Scotland's only scheduled fixture before the start of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The Scots have been drawn with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, opening at home to the latter on 25 March.

More to follow.