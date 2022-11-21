Last updated on .From the section Bath City

Striker Alex Fletcher previously played for Tiverton Town and Plymouth Argyle

Bath City striker Alex Fletcher is out of intensive care after suffering a serious head injury during a game.

The 23-year-old underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings against Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.

He has now been moved to a neurosurgery ward at Bristol's Southmead Hospital.

"I want to say a special thank you to all those who have been looking after me and my family," Fletcher said in a statement.

"It will be a long road to recovery but I will draw on all of the love and support that everyone has shown, every step of the way.

"Looking forward to seeing you all in the future, but in the meantime up the Romans."

National League South side Bath resumed matches on Saturday after postponing fixtures in the aftermath of the incident. They won 3-1 away at Billericay Town in the FA Trophy.