Rangers have reported a £5.9m profit in their accounts for the year to June.

The latest annual figures show an improvement on the operating loss of £23.5m in the previous reporting period.

Turnover for last season neared £87m as the men's team won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final, while the sale of Nathan Patterson generated an £11.5m fee.

The women's team won SWPL1 for the first time.

Rangers, who will hold their annual meeting on 6 December, also received compensation for men's team manager Steven Gerrard's mid-season departure to Aston Villa.

The company balance sheet shows total liabilities have increased from £5.4m to £12.4m.

The summer sales of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey and this season's participation in the Champions League will be reflected in next year's accounts.

Malky Thomson's women's team are top of SWPL1 and through to next month's SWPL Cup final while Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men's team are seven points off Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and have reached January's League Cup semi-finals.

"The past year has provided many highs and lows, along with challenges both on and off the park, but ultimately, I believe we are continuing to grow stronger as a club," said chairman Douglas Park.

"We are pleased that in the last 12 months, we have achieved two club-record sales through our player recruitment and player development processes.

"During the year to 30 June 2022, we have raised new equity of £10.1m and taken on new debt of £3.6m to strengthen our financial position."