Rangers announce £5.9m profit in latest accounts as revenue nears £87m
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Rangers have reported a £5.9m profit in their accounts for the year to June.
The latest annual accounts show an improvement on the operating loss of £23.5m in the previous reporting period.
Turnover for last season neared £87m as the men's team won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final, while the sale of Nathan Patterson generated a record £11.5m fee.
The women's team won SWPL1 for the first time.
