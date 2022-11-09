Close menu

Rangers announce £5.9m profit in latest accounts as revenue nears £87m

Rangers have reported a £5.9m profit in their accounts for the year to June.

The latest annual accounts show an improvement on the operating loss of £23.5m in the previous reporting period.

Turnover for last season neared £87m as the men's team won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final, while the sale of Nathan Patterson generated a record £11.5m fee.

The women's team won SWPL1 for the first time.

