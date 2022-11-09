Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Goretzka (middle) has 44 senior caps for Germany

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka has criticised the comments made by a Qatar World Cup ambassador about homosexuality saying they are "from a different millennium".

Former Qatar international Khalid Salman called homosexuality "damage in the mind".

He also said the LGBTQ+ people going to Qatar should "accept our rules".

Homosexuality is illegal in the World Cup host nation as it is considered immoral under Islamic Sharia law.

At Bayern Munich's 6-1 home win over Werden Bremen on Tuesday night, a banner was unveiled in protest against Salman's comments.

Speaking after the game, Bayern's Goretzka told German media: "It's very oppressive. This is an image of a man that comes from another millennium.

"It leaves you speechless that something like this can be said by a World Cup ambassador shortly before a World Cup."

Salman had told German broadcaster ZDF: "[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram [forbidden] means?

"I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind," he said before the interview was stopped by an accompanying official.

The German Football Association (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf said he was "stunned" by the World Cup ambassador's comments.

"The statement discredits the entire LGBTIQ community and reveals an extremely problematic relationship with human rights," Neuendorf told German daily Bild. external-link

"Fifa should seriously examine whether its ethics committee should deal with this."

Neuendorf also said he had spoken to former Aston Villa and Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger, 40, who revealed he is gay in 2014.

"I spoke to Thomas Hitzlsperger on the phone today about this matter," he added. "We are unanimous in our assessment: the World Cup ambassador's lapse is completely out of the question and leaves us stunned."

A banner was unveiled during Bayern Munich's home match on Tuesday

Salman's comments were also condemned by Human Rights Watch and LGBTQ+ campaign group All Out.

There is concern about how LGBTQ+ people are treated in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised, with punishments ranging from fines to the death sentence.

The host country's World Cup organisers have stated "everyone is welcome" and no-one will be discriminated against, but Qatar 2022 chief executive Nasser al Khater has said the government would not change its laws on homosexuality, requesting visitors "respect our culture".

Fifa recently wrote to competing nations asking them to "now focus on the football" instead of the competition's controversial build-up.

The letter, which was signed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, was criticised by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and LGBTQ+ campaigners in England and Wales, while 10 European football associations - including those of England and Wales - said "human rights are universal and apply everywhere".

Peaceful protests have been planned by some players, while England's Harry Kane and nine other captains of European teams, including Germany, will be wearing 'One Love' armbands to promote diversity and inclusion.

England forward and Euro 2022 winner Beth Mead, who is openly gay, said it is "disappointing" the men's World Cup is being held in Qatar.