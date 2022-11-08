Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli2EmpoliEmpoli0

Napoli 2-0 Empoli: Hirving Lozano helps send hosts eight points clear

From the section European Football

Hirving Lozano
Substitute Hirving Lozano was the game's decisive player - scoring, being fouled for an Empoli red card and setting up a goal

Napoli won their 10th Serie A game in a row to sit eight points clear of AC Milan at the top of the table.

They dominated but had to wait until the 70th minute to open the scoring, with substitute Hirving Lozano scoring a penalty after Victor Osimhen was fouled.

Empoli's Sebastiano Luperto was shown a second yellow card for fouling Lozano, who later crossed for Piotr Zielinski to wrap up the win.

Milan drew 0-0 at Cremonese.

Luciano Spalletti's Napoli are now guaranteed to be top until the new year.

The Naples side have never won the title without Diego Maradona, with their two triumphs - in 1986-87 and 1989-90 - both coming during his spell there.

Their stadium is now named after the club legend.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 55ÖstigardBooked at 57mins
  • 3Kim
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 90'minutes
  • 91NdombéléSubstituted forZielinskiat 64'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 64'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 90'minutes
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forLozanoat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 16Idasiak
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano

Empoli

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Vicario
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 34Ismajli
  • 33LupertoBooked at 74mins
  • 65ParisiBooked at 61mins
  • 32HaasSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 59'minutes
  • 18MarinSubstituted forEkongat 85'minutes
  • 25BandinelliBooked at 15minsSubstituted forGrassiat 73'minutes
  • 35BaldanziSubstituted forHendersonat 73'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 9SatrianoBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLammersat 59'minutes
  • 10Bajrami

Substitutes

  • 1Perisan
  • 3Cacace
  • 4Walukiewicz
  • 5Grassi
  • 7Lammers
  • 8Henderson
  • 11Akpa Akpro
  • 14Pjaca
  • 17Ekong
  • 20Degli Innocenti
  • 21Fazzini
  • 22Ujkani
  • 24Ebuehi
  • 28Cambiaghi
  • 38Indragoli
Referee:
Luca Pairetto

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 2, Empoli 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Empoli 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alberto Grassi (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Henderson with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kim Min-Jae (Napoli).

  5. Post update

    Sam Lammers (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nedim Bajrami (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Lammers.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Diego Demme replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.

  11. Booking

    Liam Henderson (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Empoli).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Ekong (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Henderson.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 2, Empoli 0. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Petar Stojanovic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Empoli. Emmanuel Ekong replaces Razvan Marin.

  20. Post update

    Leo Östigard (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th November 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli14122034102438
2AC Milan1493227141330
3Lazio138322581727
4Atalanta138321910927
5Juventus137422071325
6Roma138141612425
7Inter Milan138052519624
8Udinese146622214824
9Salernitana134541819-117
10Torino135261316-317
11Fiorentina134451517-216
12Bologna134451619-316
13Sassuolo134361418-415
14Empoli143561019-914
15Monza134181321-813
16Spezia142481225-1310
17Lecce131661016-69
18Cremonese140771124-137
19Sampdoria13139623-176
20Hellas Verona1312101126-155
View full Italian Serie A table

