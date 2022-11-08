Close menu
Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna1BarcelonaBarcelona2

Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona: Pique and Lewandowski sent off but visitors fight back to win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Gerard Pique had appeared to be angry at the dismissal of Robert Lewandowski, pictured, in the first half

Gerard Pique was sent off at half time in his final match before retirement as Barcelona came from behind to beat Osasuna and move five points clear at the top of La Liga.

Pique, 35, was dismissed despite being on the bench after appearing to remonstrate with the referee.

He was angered by the decision to show Robert Lewandowski a second yellow card in the 31st minute.

David Garcia gave Osasuna the lead, before Pedri and Raphinha struck.

Lewandowski was dismissed for only the second time in his career after he was booked for an aerial challenge with Garcia.

Pedri's equaliser came early in the second half, before Raphinha headed in Frenkie de Jong's cross five minutes from time to ensure Barcelona took full advantage of Real Madrid's loss at Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 25Fernández
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 4García
  • 5GarcíaBooked at 46mins
  • 3Álvaro ArmadoBooked at 45mins
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forPeñaat 75'minutes
  • 7MoncayolaBooked at 61mins
  • 6TorróBooked at 54minsSubstituted forKikeat 59'minutes
  • 16Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 83'minutes
  • 22OrozSubstituted forBrasanacat 74'minutes
  • 9ÁvilaSubstituted forBudimirat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera
  • 8Brasanac
  • 10Torres
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 13Pérez
  • 15Peña
  • 17Budimir
  • 18Kike
  • 19Ibáñez
  • 20Sánchez
  • 23Hernández

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28BaldeBooked at 66mins
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 74'minutes
  • 17Alonso
  • 18AlbaBooked at 37mins
  • 8GonzálezSubstituted forRiadat 89'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forRaphinhaat 78'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 31mins
  • 11TorresSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 22Raphinha
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 29Casadó
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 32Torre
  • 35Riad
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
21,603

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jon Moncayola.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Chadi Riad replaces Pedri.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kike Barja with a cross.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2. Raphinha (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Moi Gómez.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Ante Budimir replaces Chimy Avila.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kike García (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Peña.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Raphinha replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Ferran Torres.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kike García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nacho Vidal with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Peña (Osasuna).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Rubén Peña replaces Rubén García.

Page 1 of 6
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th November 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1412113352837
2Real Madrid13102131131832
3Ath Bilbao1473424141024
4Atl Madrid137332113824
5Real Betis13733179824
6Osasuna147251614223
7Real Sociedad137241716123
8Rayo Vallecano136342016421
9Villarreal135351410418
10Real Valladolid145271321-817
11Valencia134451915416
12Mallorca134451213-116
13Girona144462022-216
14Getafe133551219-714
15Almería134181522-713
16Espanyol132651621-512
17Sevilla132561220-811
18Celta Vigo133281426-1211
19Cádiz13256824-1611
20Elche1404101031-214
