Gerard Pique had appeared to be angry at the dismissal of Robert Lewandowski, pictured, in the first half

Gerard Pique was sent off at half time in his final match before retirement as Barcelona came from behind to beat Osasuna and move five points clear at the top of La Liga.

Pique, 35, was dismissed despite being on the bench after appearing to remonstrate with the referee.

He was angered by the decision to show Robert Lewandowski a second yellow card in the 31st minute.

David Garcia gave Osasuna the lead, before Pedri and Raphinha struck.

Lewandowski was dismissed for only the second time in his career after he was booked for an aerial challenge with Garcia.

Pedri's equaliser came early in the second half, before Raphinha headed in Frenkie de Jong's cross five minutes from time to ensure Barcelona took full advantage of Real Madrid's loss at Rayo Vallecano on Monday.